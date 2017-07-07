AASA, Rethink Ed Join Superintendents to Share Best Practices at Digital Consortium in Chicago

NEW YORK
-- CHICAGO, IL and NEW YORK, NY – AASA, The School Superintendents Association (AASA), and Rethink Ed will host the AASA Digital Consortium in Chicago, Ill., July 26-28, 2017. The summer Consortium brings together school superintendents, district administrators and technology educators from across the country who are shaping educational technology policies and programs.
"This three-day meeting provides participating educators with a remarkable opportunity to engage, face-to-face, in meaningful dialogue with their peers and to experience first-hand emerging and successful models of combining digital content and professional development to improve student achievement,"
said Diana Frezza, senior vice president, education, Rethink Ed.
"Otherwise geographically-
dispersed school district leaders can work together as critical friends to learn and take action together, gain insight into emerging and successful models of best practices to use digital media in support of engaging end effective learning experiences,"
added Frezza.
"The AASA Digital Consortium was created to give voice to superintendents and to support school district leadership in the areas of innovation, creativity, and technology,"
said Mort Sherman, associate executive director, AASA. "Our collective experiences can only strengthen the impact of digital-age technology in our respective school districts and to tap the collective wisdom or our peers and other pioneers in our professional association."
Established in 2014, the AASA Digital Consortium continues to support the collective leadership experiences of school district leaders through the review and application of evidence-informed, effective practices. Sessions will include updates on best practices and tours of school sites and program observation.
For additional information, contact Amy Ascherman, director of marketing, Rethink Ed, at Amy.Ascherman@rethinked.com
, 646-457-7160 or James Minichello, director, communications and marketing AASA, at jminichello@
aasa.org, (703) 875-0723._____
ABOUT RETHINK ED:
Rethink Ed (www.rethinked.com)
combines the power of technology and research to deliver innovative, scalable and evidence-based instructional materials and supports for learners with disabilities. The comprehensive suite of tools ensures that every student develops the academic, behavioral and social/emotional skills needed to succeed in school, at work, and in life. Rethink positions educators, students, and families for success.ABOUT AASA
AASA, The School Superintendents Association (http://www.aasa.org/
), founded in 1865, is the professional organization for more than 13,000 educational leaders in the United States and throughout the world. AASA's mission is to support and develop effective school system leaders who are dedicated to the highest quality public education for all children. For more information, visit www.aasa.org.