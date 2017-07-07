New APA swatch book - 23 new colors

Contact

-- APA America is excited to be launching 23 new colors. 15 Architectural colors and 8 Car wrap colors. With all these new colors coming out, we have turned 1 swatch book into 2! Let your fingers do the walking and the actual colors do the talking with our new swatch fans.- MOTION line. More than 100 finish and color combinations, from Chrome series, to Matte, Satin, Pearl, Gloss, Gloss Metallic, Matte Metallic, Satin Metallic, 3D effects, Candy, SuperCandy and Ultramatte.New colors: Gloss Metallic Niagara Blue, Gloss Royal Blue, Gloss Imperial Blue, Gloss Metallic Marine Blue, Gloss Red, Gloss Orange, Gloss Yellow, Gloss Metallic Daytona Grey.- ARCHI line. More that 70 finish and color combinations, from wood grains, to Carbon fibers, Brushed aluminum, Gloss, Matte and 3D laminations.New colors: Matte Dark Red, Gloss Medium Red, Gloss Orange, Gloss Melon Yellow, Gloss Buttercup Yellow, Gloss Grass Green, Matte Irish Green, Gloss Sapphire Green, Gloss Forest Green, Gloss Olympic Blue, Matte Cosmos Blue, Gloss Cosmos Blue, Gloss Reflex Blue, Matte Reflex Blue, Matte Fog GreyOutstanding durability and performance, protecting original paint finish.Excellent conformability around curves and recess with paint-like lookOne of the broadest color and finish palettes in the world, enabling one-piece application with fewer seams.At your request we can send you the Archi or the Media & Motion swatch book, which gives us the opportunity to better serve your needs. We are always researching and creating new colors and effects, so stay tuned!