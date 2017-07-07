News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
'It's All About Reading Fun at 'The Children's Happy Reading Journey Event' coming soon
'The Children's Happy Reading Journey Event' is a Free Admission event which promotes a fun, interactive reading experience for babies, toddlers, preschoolers and elementary aged children and their families to enjoy.
Attendees will be able to meet a variety of Children's Book Authors and Illustrators at this special Reading event that's high energy, and hands-on with stories brought to life. The event promotes the fact that reading is fun, essential and full of wonderful possibilities that broadens the horizon for children of all ages from birth through beyond.
The Reading Event shares a 'Happy Reading' journey and experience for all with local schools and community organizations involved in a number of ways. Guest Readers, Educators and Community Leaders will be lending their support to the special event which also includes.Face Painting, Book Giveaways and Door Prizes as a part of the overall experience.
Bringing stories to life and having children and their families enjoy it is what this event is all about for all involved.
Complete event details available at http://journeyofjoychildrensevents.com
Contact Sandy Isaacs at sandylisaacs@
Tel: (407) 272-7522
About 'Journey of Joy Children's Events'
'Journey of Joy Children's Events' is focused on producing events which are targeted at Expecting Moms and their families, Newborns, Infants, Toddlers, Preschoolers and Young Children. Events include a Baby Expo, Reading Event, Birthday Party Fun Celebration Expo, an Educational Conference for Parents, Children's Expo and a Children's Praise & Play Concert Party. 'Journey of Joy Children's Events' presentations are significantly aligned with positively impacting families in a fun, interactive, hands-on way for an overall 'joyful' family experience.
Contact
Sandy Isaacs
Owner/CEO/Event Coordinator
(407) 272-7522
sandy@journeyofjoychildrensevents.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse