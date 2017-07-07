 
'It's All About Reading Fun at 'The Children's Happy Reading Journey Event' coming soon

'The Children's Happy Reading Journey Event' is a Free Admission event which promotes a fun, interactive reading experience for babies, toddlers, preschoolers and elementary aged children and their families to enjoy.
 
 
OVIEDO, Fla. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The event will have Children's Book Authors and Illustrators available for meet and greet with families while they also enjoy interactive story telling experiences. Babies, Toddlers and Young Children will be able to participate in engaging hands-on reading related activities and the enjoy the special atmosphere of the unique 'Reading Nook' where children will be able to have their pictures also taken  with the Princesses, Super Heroes and Characters present at the event.

Attendees will be able to meet a variety of Children's Book Authors and Illustrators at this special Reading event that's high energy, and hands-on with stories brought to life. The event promotes the fact that reading is fun, essential and full of wonderful possibilities that broadens the horizon for children of all ages from birth through beyond.

The Reading Event shares a 'Happy Reading' journey and experience for all with local schools and community organizations involved in a number of ways. Guest Readers, Educators and Community Leaders will be lending their support to the special event which also includes.Face Painting, Book Giveaways and Door Prizes as a part of the overall experience.

Bringing stories to life and having children and their families enjoy it is what this event is all about for all involved.

Complete event details available at http://journeyofjoychildrensevents.com

Contact Sandy Isaacs at sandylisaacs@yahoo.com

Tel: (407) 272-7522

About 'Journey of Joy Children's Events'

'Journey of Joy Children's Events' is focused on producing events which are targeted at Expecting Moms and their families, Newborns, Infants, Toddlers, Preschoolers and Young Children. Events include a Baby Expo, Reading Event, Birthday Party Fun Celebration Expo, an Educational Conference for Parents, Children's Expo and a Children's Praise & Play Concert Party. 'Journey of Joy Children's Events' presentations are significantly aligned with positively impacting families in a fun, interactive, hands-on way for an overall 'joyful' family experience.

