Heisman-Winner Barry Sanders Becomes Car Salesman for a Day

-- Barry Sanders, the Heisman winner and 10-time Pro Bowl NFL running back, is surprising shoppers as they search for a new vehicle in Stillwater. Or at least that's what he's doing in Barry Sanders Supercenter's newest commercial.In the commercial, Sanders spoofs fame and plays Gary Sanders, just a good guy making great deals at the dealership. His humble nature is what inspired the commercial in the first place, according to Ryan Bellgardt, President of Boiling Point Media, the production company behind the commercial."When we were deciding a creative direction, we wanted to stay true to Barry's personality,"Bellgardt said. "That made for a funny and authentic commercial, as well as an easy shoot."The dealership was excited to have the Oklahoma State University legend in Stillwater, too. Emily Taylor, Marketing Director for Barry Sanders Supercenter said the energy he brings is contagious."Having Barry in the store before football season kicks off is always a pleasure," Taylor said. "He is great to work with, and he always stops to take pictures with staff and customers. We appreciate the collaboration and partnership."The commercial can be previewed on the dealership's YouTube ( https://youtu.be/ z1HchS-tGho ) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ILikeBarrySanders/)accounts.