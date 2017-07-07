News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Heisman-Winner Barry Sanders Becomes Car Salesman for a Day
In the commercial, Sanders spoofs fame and plays Gary Sanders, just a good guy making great deals at the dealership. His humble nature is what inspired the commercial in the first place, according to Ryan Bellgardt, President of Boiling Point Media, the production company behind the commercial.
"When we were deciding a creative direction, we wanted to stay true to Barry's personality,"
The dealership was excited to have the Oklahoma State University legend in Stillwater, too. Emily Taylor, Marketing Director for Barry Sanders Supercenter said the energy he brings is contagious.
"Having Barry in the store before football season kicks off is always a pleasure," Taylor said. "He is great to work with, and he always stops to take pictures with staff and customers. We appreciate the collaboration and partnership."
The commercial can be previewed on the dealership's YouTube (https://youtu.be/
Contact
Emily Taylor
Barry Sanders Supercenter
***@barrysanderssupercenter.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse