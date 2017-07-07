News By Tag
Council of Residential Specialists Offers Free Webinars during CRS Week September 11- 15
CRS Week is the Council's national and local awareness event designed to give real estate agents a sample of CRS education
During CRS Week, agents can register for up to five free webinars. The one-hour webinars will be held live at 1:00 p.m. (CST) on Monday through Thursday, Sept. 11 through Sept. 24; and at 10:30 a.m. (CST) on Friday, Sept. 15. New this year, participants can register for all five webinars in a bundle to view on-demand after the live presentations. The webinars can also count as credit toward the CRS Designation and will also satisfy the new CRS Designation Education Maintenance requirement announced earlier this year.
Details of each of the webinars are highlighted below:
· Alice Soon, Marketing Manager at Pillar To Post Home Inspectors, the largest home inspection company in North America, will discuss "How to Differentiate Yourself Using Brand Experience" on Monday, Sept. 11. Soon will discuss the competitive advantage of using brand experience to understand the customer's journey and differentiate yourself in real estate's competitive landscape.
· "Video Marketing: No More Vanilla" on Tuesday, Sept. 12, will cover using video to corner the online real estate market presented by Michael Thorne, CRS. Thorne, a RE/MAX broker associate, is best known for his role as cohost of Mobile Agent TV and was recently nominated for Inman's Most Innovative Broker/Agent Award.
· The one-hour webinar on Wednesday, Sept. 13, features "How to Create an Email Newsletter that Brings in the Business," with well-known columnist Melissa Zavala, CRS, who shares tips and tools for developing robust email campaigns. Zavala, a Realtor® and a writer, has been featured in various national and publications, including the Washington Post, the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Inman, and the San Diego Union Tribune.
· "Choosing the Right Photos to Market Your Properties" on Thursday, Sept. 14, will be led by Dale Carlton, CRS, a professional photographer and an award- winning Realtor®, who will show how to identify images that attracts more buyers. Carlton is a past president of the Council and has worked in the education field for 17 years. An attorney, Carlton is a broker/owner of Carlton Realty, Inc. and has managed over 200 residential and commercial property sales.
· Leigh Brown, CRS, and current CRS President, will present "Making Social Media Work" on Friday, Sept. 15. A highly successful RE/MAX broker/owner, Brown is an international sales/motivational speaker and author, who will talk about developing a strong social media presence without seeming salesy.
"Joining CRS has been the best professional decision I've made for my business. No other organization offers the depth of education," said Sarah Suftfin, agent with Keller Williams Realty in Austin, TX. "CRS Week is a great opportunity to experience first-hand what CRS is all about and stay current with the latest advancements and trends in real estate."
"This is the 5th anniversary of CRS Week and it is a great opportunity to check out what CRS has to offer and get on the path to designation which is the highest credential awarded to residential sales agents, managers, and brokers," said Peter Glowacki, Vice President of Professional Development for the Council. "Last year over 5,000 agents registered for the free educational webinars, and participated in our local networking events."
CRS offers the best-in-class continuing educational programs including classroom courses, self-paced e-learning, live and on-demand webinars and events that help members stay ahead in the competitive residential real estate environment. Registration for CRS Week is open to both members and non-members. Agents can register for one or all five, free of charge, by visiting crs.com/events/
About the Council of Residential Specialists
The Council of Residential Specialists is the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). CRS supports its 32,000 REALTOR® members with training and education, events, mentoring and networking opportunities. It awards the CRS Designation to experienced REALTORS® who have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate.
Media Contact
Anthony Priore
Chief Marketing Officer
tpriore@crs.com
End
