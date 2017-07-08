News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pennsylvania Inventory Professional Achieves Certification
The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates member Lavon Kearney for achieving the designation of Certified Inventory Specialist.
There is an increasing awareness of the necessity and benefits of having a prepared photographic and written record of one's personal property. This knowledge and the ever-increasing busy lifestyles of homeowners and business owners alike create a growing demand for a professional inventory service provider.
To earn the CIS designation, Kearney passed specified courses developed by NICA, agreed to conduct business according to the asset industry Code of Ethics, and accumulated a required number of Continuing Education Units. She then passed the Certification Exam, which is the final step in achieving this designation.
Achieving certification is not required for the contents inventory professional. Choosing to invest in continuing education shows Lavon's desire to learn the industry. This informs her clients that she has gone the extra mile to ensure she provides quality inventory services. Kearney stated, "With my experience in the accounting field, I see the value and importance of having a record of what you own. This is true for homeowners, renters, and also business owners. The financial loss can be devastating after a fire, tornado, or other disaster destroys all of your contents."
Based in Export, Pennsylvania, Serenity Assured Inventory Solution offers residential and business asset inventory services in Export, Pittsburgh, and the surrounding areas. For more information, visit http://serenityassuredinventory.com.
About National Inventory Certification Association
The National Inventory Certification Association™
Contact
National Inventory Certification Association
Cindy Hartman
***@nationalinventorycertificationassociation.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse