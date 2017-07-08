 
Industry News





Pennsylvania Inventory Professional Achieves Certification

The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates member Lavon Kearney for achieving the designation of Certified Inventory Specialist.
 
 
Listed Under

PITTSBURGH - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Inventory Certification Association™ (NICA) is pleased to announce that Lavon Kearney, owner of Serenity Assured Inventory Solution, has recently earned the designation of Certified Inventory Specialist (CIS). Achieving this designation confirms her knowledge to provide quality residential and small business contents professional inventory services.

There is an increasing awareness of the necessity and benefits of having a prepared photographic and written record of one's personal property. This knowledge and the ever-increasing busy lifestyles of homeowners and business owners alike create a growing demand for a professional inventory service provider.

To earn the CIS designation, Kearney passed specified courses developed by NICA, agreed to conduct business according to the asset industry Code of Ethics, and accumulated a required number of Continuing Education Units. She then passed the Certification Exam, which is the final step in achieving this designation.

Achieving certification is not required for the contents inventory professional. Choosing to invest in  continuing education shows Lavon's desire to learn the industry. This informs her clients that she has gone the extra mile to ensure she provides quality inventory services. Kearney stated, "With my experience in the accounting field, I see the value and importance of having a record of what you own. This is true for homeowners, renters, and also business owners. The financial loss can be devastating after a fire, tornado, or other disaster destroys all of your contents."

Based in Export, Pennsylvania, Serenity Assured Inventory Solution offers residential and business asset inventory services in Export, Pittsburgh, and the surrounding areas. For more information, visit http://serenityassuredinventory.com.

About National Inventory Certification Association

The National Inventory Certification Association™ (NICA) is nationally recognized as the official certification authority for the personal property/asset inventory industry. The certification and continuing education opportunities ensure that members have access to quality industry knowledge to help them achieve the success they seek for their home and business contents inventory companies. For more information visit www.NationalInventoryCertificationAssociation.com or call 717-827-6422.

Source:Serenity Assured Inventory Solution
Email:***@nationalinventorycertificationassociation.com Email Verified
Jul 14, 2017 News



