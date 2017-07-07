News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Colliers Arranges Sale of Piscataway, N.J., Office Property
Sale Comes at Time of Increasing Momentum for 287 Corridor Submarket
Built in 1983 and renovated in 2013, 15 Corporate Place South sits on six acres and features 40,000-square-
"With the goal of maximizing occupancy and improving net cash flow, Corporate Place Partners, LLC's leasing strategy included signing short term leases at below market level rents, which left additional opportunity for the next investor," noted Colliers' Jacklene Chesler, who orchestrated the sale with Matthew Brown and Jack Callahan of the global commercial real estate services firm's Parsippany, N.J., office.
"In turn, the opportunity to acquire a property with an attractive current yield and a significant amount of upside in the form of mark-to-market rent appreciation brought significant investor interest," she said. "We conducted more than 20 tours and registered 13 bidders for the property's live bid process."
Chesler added that 15 Corporate Place South's location further strengthens its appeal. The property is part of Corporate Park 287, a 2.5 million-square-
The sale of 15 Corporate Place South comes at a time of increasing momentum within the larger 287 Corridor (central) submarket. Comprised of Franklin Township, Middlesex, Piscataway, Somerset, and South Plainfield, the region experienced positive net absorption of more than 650,000 square feet in 2016. At year-end, the availability rate was 18.4 percent, representing a 740 basis point year-over-year decrease from 25.8 percent.
"During the past two years, the Class B availability rate has dropped 900 basis points, from 24.0 percent at year-end 2014 to 15.0 percent at year-end 2016," said Chesler. "Meanwhile rental rates over this period have remained steady around $18 per square foot. If the trend in availability rate continues, this submarket may be poised for rental rate increases going forward."
Likewise, investor interest in the region remains strong. Chesler and her team also recently brokered the sale of One Centennial Plaza, a 245,000-square-
-- End --
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International (http://www.colliers.com/
Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.
For the latest news from Colliers, visitColliers.com or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
For further information, please contact:
Evelyn Weiss Francisco, Vice President
Caryl Communications
Phone: 201-796-7788
Email: evelyn@caryl.com
Contact
Caryl Communications
Evelyn Weiss Francisco
***@caryl.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse