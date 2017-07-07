 
Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


Consortium Media + Public Relations announces delicious new client: Churro Stix, coming to Ventura

 
 
VENTURA, Calif. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Consortium Media + Public Relations (CM+PR) announces its new client, Churro Stix, will debut in Ventura County as the first franchise site, and second location, in the company's plan to expand as "the go-to dessert place in every mall."  Churro Stix opened in 2014 in Canoga Park, California and will host their Ventura grand opening in the Pacific View Mall in late summer.

CM+PR is the agency of record handling the media, publicity, marketing and outreach efforts for the new Churro Stix Ventura location, owned by franchisees Ezra and Hugo Centeno.  Centeno says, "We chose Ventura because we believe there are churro fans, and fans-to-be, in the community who will really enjoy our made-to-order, gourmet churros drizzled with chocolate, dulce de leche, Nutella and other delicious sauces. We're pleased to be working with the talented team at CM+PR and invite community members to our grand opening event for a free taste of our famous Churro Stix."

"We're excited to introduce the up-and-coming brand Churro Stix to Ventura as the company's very first franchise, and support their business growth through our agency's social media marketing expertise," said CM + PR President and CEO Denise Bean-White. "The success of the Ventura site is important for long-range expansion goals of the company and CM + PR is delighted to be their agency of record."

Churro Stix creates fresh, hand-crafted, gourmet churros – a Spanish-style dessert served with fresh fruit, ice cream or specialty sauces.  Anyone who hasn't tasted a churro yet, and long-time aficionados, will discover the delicious versions made fresh at Churro Stix in the Pacific View Mall.

The company also offers delivery and catering services to serve hand-crafted, fresh churros made to order on-site for weddings, fundraisers and special events. Follow Churro Stix on Facebook and Twitter @ChurroStix or visit www.churrostix.com

About Consortium Media + Public Relations, visit www.consortium-media.com

Consortium Media is a renowned, award-winning firm known for its expertise through its Five Pillars of Marketing Success©, which strategically combines advertising, events & promotions, public relations, complementing web strategies, social media and creative design to build successful brands. Among Consortium Media's most notable clients: statewide non-profit Aspiranet, Foster VC Kids a program of Ventura County Children and Family Services, The Collection at RiverPark, Southland Sod Farms, Ventura County Public Works Agency, PODS® in many major U.S. markets, and others.
