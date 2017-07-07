News By Tag
Discover Lennar's Everything's Included® Homes During Their July Sale
"We want people who aren't familiar with our Everything's Included® homes to discover how great the process of buying a new Lennar home is," said Ashley Max, Marketing Manager for Lennar Las Vegas. "It's also a great time for people to learn about our revolutionary, and brand-new, New Home Trade-Up Program!"
Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program was designed to make the new homebuying process easier and less stressful on homebuyers while lowering costs, speeding up delivery time and adding tremendous value. By including a high level of upscale features, which in Las Vegas includes stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen and master bathroom countertops, programmable thermostats, raised-panel cabinetry and more, into all their new homes as standard, new Lennar homeowners get to enjoy them at no additional cost. For Lennar Las Vegas's April Everything's Included® sale, upgraded flooring is also included.
Because new Lennar homes are built with improved materials and advanced technology, they often promote a healthier indoor air environment than you might find in most resale homes. A new home means there's less of a need to worry over mold. Advanced and innovative ventilation systems keep certain areas—typically prone to dampness—dry by maintaining more direct airflow to these areas in a way that also pushes contaminates out of main living spaces. Low volatile organic compound (VOC) paint also adds to an overall healthier indoor environment.
A lot of money can be spent alone on increasing the energy-efficiency of a resale home. New homes must abide by improved energy standards and codes from the building process and incorporate many features that increase the homes overall energy-efficiency. Items like low-E windows, water conserving fixtures, programmable thermostats, LED lighting and more.
Prospective homebuyers are strongly encouraged to visit a new Lennar community during the April Everything's Included® sale to learn more about these special incentives. With 33 active communities now selling across the Las Vegas Valley, there's a home in the perfect community for every lifestyle type. Visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
