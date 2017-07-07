 
Fresh Food & Cold Drinks with Chillax

 
 
CUMMING, Ga. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- When going on long road trips, it can be difficult to keep your beverages cold until you reach your destination. The team at Chillax has had this issue numerous times. Because of this, they decided to create ice packs that will stay at ice-cold temperatures. Although they work great with all types of lunch boxes, they work the best with insulated lunch bags. Chillax is determined to make sure your family is able to go on vacation without worrying about your food getting spoiled or your drinks getting warm. These long-lasting gel ice packs will make sure to keep your family's lunch fresh for consumption. Chillax's cold packs do not thaw out quickly and won't leave any condensation in your lunch bag. They are extremely thin so, you can easily fit them in your bag, with plenty of room to spare!

*Get them now from Amazon:  www.amazon.com/dp/B01650LEJY

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
End
Source:Alif Investment
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:4047177700
Tags:Ice Packs, Gel Ice Packs, Lunchbag
Industry:Food
Location:Cumming - Georgia - United States
