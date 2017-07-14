News By Tag
Maryland Romance Author Releases New Title in her "Second Chances" Series
LOST IN LOVE is the third installment in series from Gallant Fox Press, and explores an opposites-attract relationship between George Hughes and Poppy Whitlock. This edition includes the bonus short story LUCKY IN LOVE, a m/m romance.
LOST IN LOVE is a contemporary romance novella set in Boston, and follows two side characters from FINDING LOVE (Second Chances, #2). George Hughes and Poppy Whitlock fall in love to a backdrop of his family struggles and her health issues, but still manage to keep things steamy and heartfelt.
George is a second son in an aristocratic British family, a fact he never minded until his older brother and father were nearly killed in a car accident. He has been struggling to hold his family and his home renovation business together for months, but doesn't feel up to the task. Poppy is a museum studies grad student at Boston University. Her faculty advisor is demanding and petty, and she is working too many hours at a campus coffee shop; both things contribute to her worsening panic attacks. Neither party is looking for love, but when they meet by chance, their attraction for each other sparks quickly.
George and Poppy played sideline roles in FINDING LOVE, where their somewhat mysterious actions and disappearances fascinated readers. It seemed unlikely that the two prickly characters would end up together, and questions arose about their motivations and the actual nature of their relationship. Casey was urged to write them their own romance, giving the characters poignant depth and a happy future together, and readers are raving about the result.
Further reader requests prompted Casey to include a bonus, three-chapter short story in this edition, entitled LUCKY IN LOVE. This story follows yet a third character from FINDING LOVE, Charlie, the third son in the venerable Hughes family. Charlie is witty, impatient, and brave, and readers enjoyed his scenes immensely. In LUCKY IN LOVE, Charlie has just graduated college, and doesn't expect to find a mate so young. When his best friend admits to feelings for him, though, the result is inevitable. LUCKY IN LOVE is a male/male romance touching on themes of coming out, managing dyslexia, and the family lives of modern gay men.
Other titles in the series include FINDING HOME – in which a traumatized divorcee goes on safari with friends, only to encounter more sorrow, more intrigue, and more love than she anticipated, and FINDING LOVE – in which true love surmounts the vagaries of memory loss only after a great deal of struggle. Both titles are receiving five-star reviews since launching this year. Future books in the series will be FINDING A HUSBAND and FINDING FOREVER, and are slated for release in late 2017 and early 2018, respectively.
KRISTEN CASEY is an independently-
KRISTEN CASEY'S books are widely available at online booksellers. To find purchase links, and learn more about her projects, please visit https://kristencasey.com/
Contact
Kristen Casey
***@kristencasey.com
