L-Tron to Sponsor NY Public Welfare Association's Summer Conference

OSCR360 captures 360 degree photos from Child Protective Services home visits.

Contact

L-Tron Corporation

***@l-tron.com L-Tron Corporation

End

-- L-Tron Corporation is pleased to sponsor the annual luncheon event at this year's New York Public Welfare Association (NYPWA) summer conference in Saratoga Springs, NY from July 16-19, 2017.COO Gayle DeRose says, "We are a proud supporter of the work NYPWA does with government agencies to improve the quality and effectiveness of NYS social welfare for the state's most vulnerable citizens."The conference, "The Ripple Effects of Care, Compassion and Respect", will feature keynote speaker, Dr. Joel Goodman.L-Tron's OSCR360 Solution (http://www.l-tron.com/OSCR360)for Child Protective Services quickly and easily captures visitation photos, creating a 360° photographic walk through of a child's home, while also allowing caseworkers to easily attach case notes, video files and more. L-Tron also provides the ChildFirst Mobile Software Solution (http://www.l-tron.com/childfirstsolution)for DSS and CPS caseworkers, reducing the time spent on paperwork and allowing more time spent with children and families.L-Tron has a history of working with U.S. government agencies for 17 years, including Law Enforcement and Public Safety departments. Specializing in data collection and mobile computing technology to eliminate paperwork and streamline workflow processes, andpartners with leading manufacturers to provide the very best hardware and software solutions available today.