$30 Million Senior Housing Project Breaks Ground in San Diego
Long-time San Diego developer Douglas Wilson Cos. enters the senior housing business with 111-bed complex of assisted living and memory care
The still-unnamed community will consist of a two-story building designed in California Heritage architecture. The complex will include state-of-the-
"We are honored to be joined in this joint venture by Milestone Retirement Communities, the gold standard operator, who will handle all management responsibilities,"
"We've spent years researching the aging-in-place market and its best practices. This is our inaugural new venture in this highly specialized market niche and we couldn't be more excited to help create one of the finest new senior properties in Southern California."
Completion and grand opening are anticipated in late 2018.
Douglas Wilson is a familiar name in San Diego, having developed the iconic Symphony Tower mixed-use city block in downtown San Diego in 1989. For more information, visit: www.douglaswilson.com.
