$30 Million Senior Housing Project Breaks Ground in San Diego

Long-time San Diego developer Douglas Wilson Cos. enters the senior housing business with 111-bed complex of assisted living and memory care
 
SAN DIEGO - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Douglas Wilson Cos. (DWC) has broken ground on its first senior housing project, a complex of 111 units of assisted living in Chula Vista. The $30 million, 4.5-acre development is located at 1290 Santa Rosa Drive on the final piece of developable land in Otay Ranch. It will consist of 85 apartments for assisted living and 26 units for memory care.

The still-unnamed community will consist of a two-story building designed in California Heritage architecture. The complex will include state-of-the-art amenities and services including a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. full-service, white tablecloth restaurant, outdoor dining, community garden, courtyards, bistro and juice bar, library, fitness area, reading and game rooms, a beauty salon and barbershop, and a regularly scheduled onsite Nurse Practitioner.

"We are honored to be joined in this joint venture by Milestone Retirement Communities, the gold standard operator, who will handle all management responsibilities," said Douglas P. Wilson, chairman and CEO of DWC.

"We've spent years researching the aging-in-place market and its best practices. This is our inaugural new venture in this highly specialized market niche and we couldn't be more excited to help create one of the finest new senior properties in Southern California."

Completion and grand opening are anticipated in late 2018.

Douglas Wilson is a familiar name in San Diego, having developed the iconic Symphony Tower mixed-use city block in downtown San Diego in 1989. For more information, visit: www.douglaswilson.com.

