Third Federal Savings & Loan presents $5000 to Goodwill's MicroEnterprise Institute
Funds will sponsor additional classes this fall for aspiring entrepreneurs.
Third Federal Savings & Loan Branch Manager Renate Newlon and Jeffrey Kircher presented the check July 13 to Goodwill's Community Education Manager Dorothy Browning and to Fred Richards, Vice President of Community Support Services.
MicroEnterprise Institute is a program that provides aspiring small business owners with the skills they need to succeed as entrepreneurs and become more independent.
More than 490 entrepreneurs have graduated from the Goodwill Southwest Florida MicroEnterprise Institute, and many have successfully started their own businesses with education and other assistance from Goodwill and our partners.
"Third Federal's commitment to the Southwest Florida community will enable Goodwill to provide low to moderate income individuals the opportunity to develop a feasibility plan for their business during a six-week period for only the small cost of the workbook," Browning said.
Learn more about the program at www.facebook.com/
Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades Counties. The agency's mission is to help people with disabilities and disadvantages by offering life-changing opportunities to achieve independence. Besides MicroEnterprise Institute, Goodwill's programs in Southwest Florida include Pathways to Opportunity adult day training, Job-Link resource centers, High School High Tech career exploration, Veterans services, disability-accessible housing, and more.
For more information about Goodwill, please call (239) 995-2106, ext. 2213 or visit www.goodwillswfl.org.
Susan Hegarty
***@goodwillswfl.org
