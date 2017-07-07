News By Tag
Ramya J Wordwide Release of "That's A Fact" Single
Flint, Michigan's Ramya J is releasing through her label, RamyaJMusic, the first single titled "That's A Fact" from her upcoming EP "Imagine That".
Since the second grade Ramya J has been performing not only locally but across the nation and has even appeared on the famed stage of New York City"s Apollo Theater. This has helped the young ingénue hone her craft and build her fan base around the world. It has also earned support from media megastars such as recording artist, producer and songwriter Jermaine Dupri (Jay-Z, Alicia Keyes, Nelly, Janet Jackson...), RCA Records singer/songwriter Jazmine Sullivan, and actor and singer Jussie Smollett (Twentieth Century Fox Television star on the hit series "Empire").
A North American radio and press campaign has been launched to promote "That's A Fact". This latest offering from Ramya J is anticipated to not only hit regional radio charts throughout the USA and Canada but to also appear as well on national radio airplay R&B/Hip-
Ramya J is currently available for interviews and/or appearances. Her press kit will be provided upon request to all members of the media. News, updates and additional information may also be found at: https://www.facebook.com/
Media Contact
Mia Mind Music - Stevie B
800-843-8575
press@miamindmusic.com
End
