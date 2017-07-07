News By Tag
PURE: People United Reaching Everyone introduces HealthTrim® Matcha Vegan Shake
Clean and lean plant-based protein shake helps support energy and weight management.
"Our IBOs have been asking for a vegan shake and we've spent significant time finding one in with ingredients that meet the excellence and effectiveness upon which we build our products. Organic matcha is a great ingredient that is new to our HealthTrim portfolio. Our new Matcha Vegan Shake is a plant-based protein drink that offers a nutritious and convenient way to add top-quality protein to your diet. The health benefits of matcha exceed those of green tea because you are drinking the whole leaf, not just the brewed tea." - Daren Hogge, CEO
This innovative meal replacement shake combines premium, ceremonial matcha green tea leaves with sacha inchi complete protein and chlorella to help support weight management, sustained energy, and stress reduction.* Matcha, meaning "powdered tea" in Japanese, is a whole food made from premium green tea leaves that are stone-ground into a fine powder. It is traditionally used in Japanese tea ceremonies.
Exclusively available through PURE: People United Reaching Everyone, HealthTrim Matcha Vegan Shake makes a great meal replacement or nourishing snack and boasts a delicious, nutty taste. It contains 19-20 grams of protein per serving, is an excellent source of antioxidants, and can help improve mental clarity thanks to naturally occurring amino acids and theanine. Available in both vanilla and dark chocolate, the shake can also help suppress appetite, help sustain energy, and help regulate blood sugar and blood pressure already at normal levels.*
A special growing process lends matcha its high nutrient content. Unlike brewed green tea, matcha is grown in the shade boosting its antioxidant content in the form of nutrient-rich chlorophyll.
Other products in the HealthTrim line include 360 Complete Shake, Green Coffee Bean and PURE Café and HealthTrim Cleanse.
About PURE: People United Reaching Everyone
PURE: People United Reaching Everyone is a leading innovator in health and wellness products. With a mission to enrich lives through simplified nutrition and a supportive culture, PURE envisions a world where all people are empowered to lead healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives. The products work together; complementing and supporting each other to maximize their effectiveness and bring optimal results. PURE's parent company, Genesis PURE, Inc., is a global company headquartered in Frisco, Texas with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Korea. For more information on Matcha Vegan Shake, the other products, and the business opportunity, visit http://www.livepure.com.
