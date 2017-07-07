News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
A Pet with Paws Releases New Eco-Friendly and Unisex Darien Pet Carrier!
The Darien's unisex and urban-style pet carrier is a real showstopper when traveling or cruising the city streets with furry friends!
The Darien Pet Carrier consists of 100% embossed Polyurethane (vegan and cruelty-free)
The Darien can be used as a carrier and is also compatible with the Pet-Trek foldable trolley. Pet-Trek's wheeled trolley and carrier are ideal for the pet parent who is always on the go or loves to travel with their dog or cat. The four spinner wheels move easily in every direction. What makes the Darien so unique is the back panel with a zipper inside the pocket, enabling the carrier to slide down the Pet-Trek handle. Once you have arrived at your destination simply raise the Darien off the handle and fold up the Pet-Trek.
"The A Pet with Paws carrier collection tends to be more feminine, so I'm really excited to release a product that will appeal to male pet owners too," expresses Founder of A Pet with Paws, Ann Greenberg. "Whether you choose to carry it on your shoulder or slip it on the Pet Trek, both owner and pet will appreciate this innovative, sleek and sustainable pet carrier!"
Finding a unique gift for a dog dad can be a challenge, but the Darien Pet Carrier offers a great option for just about any special occasion. Overall, this carrier is perfect for those who want a fashionable yet functional way of transporting pets, with the added bonus of being completely cruelty-free and eco-conscious!
Without Pet Trek Cost: $159.00
With Pet Trek Cost: $165.00
Size: 17" W x 10" H x 9 ½" D
About A Pet with Paws: A Pet with Paws is an innovative collection of stylish, sustainable pet carriers and accessories. Our commitment to pet travel is essential to our holistic approach of creating responsible, sophisticated products. We combine chic contemporary styles with safety minded designs to create beautiful products that are living pawprints of our core values. People, Pooches and The Planet; that's our cause. This fabulous company has partnered with Tress for the Future and for every bag, carrier, or accessory that is sold, a tree is planted. Learn more about A Pet with Paws at: https://www.apetwithpaws.com/
Connect Socially:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: @APetwithPaws
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/
Instagram: @APetWithPaws
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse