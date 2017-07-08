News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Author Krys King Signs to MayLee Media Public Relations Firm
Crossed in Love is Krys' first book and a romance novel. This steamy book dives into the lives of three women who are having their own individual experiences with love. These experiences cause them to lose their sense of self respect, worth, and morality. Their journey takes a turn in an effort to repair the damages their broken hearts have caused. This sexy, funny, and drama-filled romance has readers all over ripping through the pages to see what we will happen next.
"I am so excited to be working with MayLee Media and her team. We talked and I'm very eager to put our plan into motion and come up with creative ways to establish my brand as an author", says Krys. Krys King has already proven her voice in the relationship community with being a wife, mother and career woman. She has participated in Atlanta's most popular relationship panel, CheMinistry as a partner and has shared some very influential words with her audience. MayLee Media will develop targeted relationships to increase visibility for the Krys King Brand through brand management and media relations. For more information or media inquiries please email mayleemedia@
Contact
MayLee Media
***@mayleemedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse