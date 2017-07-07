News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Peabody Properties Promotes Adam Kenney to VP - Operations
Kenney joined Peabody Properties in 2004, and most recently served as Regional Operations Director. In this capacity, Kenney provided oversight and guidance in all disciplines of management to assigned regional, senior and multi-site managers involved in the operation of a diverse portfolio of over 3,000 units of residential and condominium homes throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island, enabling them to develop a greater sense of empowerment, accountability, and quality assurance for their assets in their portfolios.
Before his role as Regional Operations Director, Kenney served as Regional Manager, overseeing more than 30 employees and assigned a portfolio of over 1,300 units. He consistently exceeded value-added benchmarks in occupancy and cash flow on behalf of his investor clients, and developed during this time a specialization in the management of condominium associations.
As Senior Manager, Kenney managed a portfolio of mixed-income and condominium communities located throughout the city of Boston. Among his notable achievements were the strong relationships of trust he developed with client investors.
Kenney's first assignment with Peabody Properties was Property Manager for the Metropolitan, a 23-story mixed-income, mixed-use, high-rise community in Chinatown, Boston. In this role, Kenney demonstrated an acute understanding of complex property management configuration and an extraordinary level of attention to detail. He also demonstrated early on a caring attitude and hands-on approach to providing high quality service to residents, commercial tenants, and the community at large.
Kenney has been instrumental in helping to expand Peabody Properties' managed portfolio and brand, by continually bringing an exceptionally high level of service to residents, owners, and condominium boards of trustees, and ensuring their properties are maintained both financially and physically. He has also played a key role in developing new business opportunities and building a great team of leaders.
Kenney earned his Bachelor of Arts in public service from Providence College and an MBA from Suffolk University's Sawyer School of Management. He is an active member of Community Association Institute (CAI) and currently lives in Hingham with his wife, daughter, and son.
Kenney's own family legacy of civic responsibility forged his deep personal commitment to making a measurable difference in the lives of others. This passion, together with his proven proficiency in business management, inspired him to choose housing management as his career path.
Peabody Properties Principal and COO Melissa Fish-Crane said, "We congratulate Adam on this latest promotion. Adam's unquestionable commitment to our mission of Putting the HOME in Housing is evident to everyone that has had the pleasure of working with him, and he continually acts as a model to all those around him. Adam is a valued and trusted leader who fosters collaboration and has the passion, determination, and dedication to perform above the rest. In doing so, he has made a significant impact on the success of our company, and we have no doubt that he will continue to succeed as we head to the future.
"We congratulate Adam on this well-deserved promotion," she continued.
About Peabody Properties, Inc.
Peabody Properties is a full-service real-estate firm which manages more than 11,000 units of housing, primarily in New England. The award-winning, privately held corporation and Accredited Management Organization (AMO) was incorporated in 1976 and is under the direction of Karen Fish-Will and Melissa Fish-Crane. In 1995, Peabody Properties recognized its long-term commitment to Resident Services as a unique area of expertise within the field of property management and established a new, specialty sector. Peabody Resident Services, Inc. is dedicated solely to the development of support services and programs for residents of affordable housing. Peabody Properties is designated as a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), is certified by the Massachusetts State Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance (SOMWBA) and was recently ranked #55 on the 2017 National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) Affordable 100 List. Peabody Properties maintains headquarters at 536 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184. The firm also has offices in New Jersey and Florida. For additional information please visit http://www.peabodyproperties.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse