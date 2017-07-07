News By Tag
Traliant Announces New Code of Conduct Training
Modular, customizable compliance training for modern learners.
"Organizations spend millions each year to settle ethics and compliance violations, so it's essential that their code of conduct training is up to date and relevant to a digital workforce," said Mike Pallatta, Traliant's Chief Executive Officer. "Traliant's new Code of Conduct training enables organizations to communicate and enforce their principles, policies and expectations for dealing with specific risk areas in a way that is interactive, relatable and visually dynamic."
Choose from 25 ethics and compliance modules
With Traliant's modular platform, organizations can choose the length of the training and personalize the content, graphics and images to fit their business and industry. They also have the option to feature their CEO in a "tone from the top" message, emphasizing the importance of acting ethically in every situation. Traliant's in-house production team can film executives on location or in a local studio to create the ideal setting for any company.
Organizations can further customize the training by choosing the most relevant topics for their business from over 25 modules. Topics include: anti-bribery/
Motivating learners to make ethical decisions
Through the use of motion graphics, short, TV-like episodes and broadcast-quality videos, Traliant is resetting the notion of how employees experience compliance training. A hallmark of its instructional design is the use of interactive video stories with multiple endings. As learners immerse themselves in the story, they must chose the course of action for the characters and then view the same situation with a different outcome.
"Involving employees in the decision-making process is essential in changing behaviors and attitudes and reinforcing the principle that actions have consequences,"
Traliant's Code of Conduct training also features:
- A familiar news show format, with timely news stories, Viewer Mailbag and Twitter segments that address common FAQs.
- Entertaining, gamified exercises, with engagement points that can improve concentration and knowledge retention.
- A Code of Conduct Acknowledgement Form, confirming that employees have completed the training and agree to follow their organization's code and policies.
- An LMS that makes it easy for organizations to roll out the training and manage and report on pending or past-due completion dates.
To learn more about Traliant's Code of Conduct training, visit http://www.traliant.com/
About Traliant
Traliant was founded by industry veterans from some of the world's most successful compliance-training companies to meet the challenge of transforming compliance training from boring to brilliant. Backed by Martinson Ventures, Traliant delivers millennial-friendly, broadcast-quality compliance training on an eLearning platform that allows revolutionary text and video customization — at off-the-shelf prices. For more information visit: http://www.traliant.com.
Contact
Andrew Rawson
***@traliant.com
