Global Wealth Management Recognized as one of South Florida's Fastest Growing Companies of 2017
The "Fast 50" originated as the Journal's "Fastest Growing Companies" list. Then, three years ago, the list was expanded into awards, presented at a semi-formal event on August 17, 2017.
To be considered for the Fast 50, companies must have been in business for at least three years, be privately held, and headquartered in South Florida (Miami-Dade, Broward or Palm Beach County). According to the Journal, "Winners for the awards were chosen based on percentage growth over a two-year period and responses to an editorial survey. Financial data supporting revenue growth also had to be provided with the survey answers to provide proof."
Every business that was in the running for the Fast 50 awards is pretty much at the same place—experiencing the highs of success in serving their clients, while overcoming the challenges of growth. Thus, as with anything in life, it's rising above those challenges that means the most. The key, we believe, is keeping the customer and their wants and needs, at the forefront of our mission. We feel that has been the key to our success and so this award is not just recognizing us here at Global Wealth, but also our clients. Because we would not be where we are without them and their trust in our company.
About Global Wealth Management (GWM):
Global Wealth Management (GWM) is an independent Fort Lauderdale-based investment management firm that specializes in retirement income and estate planning strategies for individuals and families planning for and living in retirement. Led by financial co-authors, radio and TV talk show hosts and financial advisors Andrew Montgomery Costa and C. Grant Conness, the firm caters to a wide array of clients in South Florida and throughout the nation. Services provided by GWM include private asset management investments, retirement income planning, asset protection, income tax minimization strategies, risk management, guaranteed income solutions and alternative investments. GWM's main office is located at 2810 East Oakland Park Boulevard, Suite 101, in Fort Lauderdale, FL, with convenient meeting locations by appointment only in Boca Raton, FL and Coral Gables, FL. For more information, call (954) 533-7144 or visit www.askglobalwealth.com.
To learn more about Grant Conness, Andrew Montgomery Costa, and Global Wealth Management, please visit http://www.askglobalwealth.com
