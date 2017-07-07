News By Tag
Mantua Manufacturing Announces New Inspire Design Line Of Bedroom Furniture
Mantua Mfg. Co. has expanded their high-quality furniture offerings to create the Inspire Design line of bedroom furniture. The new products include metal beds and headboards, solid wood beds and nightstands, and upholstered headboards and beds.
New, solid wood beds will be available in Twin, Full, Queen, and King sizes, with each of the three styles available in an array of finishes. The line includes matching nightstands as well. These products are handcrafted with the same durability and attention to detail of Mantua's existing wood products, but now come in trending looks, to complement the existing classics.
Mantua is also expanding their popular upholstered bed offerings with the addition of more fabric choices and two more models. All headboards can be found in Full/Queen and King/California King. Platform beds with sturdy wooden slats come in Queen and King. Now, customers can also choose Twin sizes in two models, to meet demand for upholstered bedding that fits in smaller spaces.
Another addition to the Inspire line is the inclusion of three elegant designs of metal headboards and beds. Finishes include antique brass, rusted black, and aged white to go with both urban and traditional settings. Each bed and headboard will be offered in Twin, Full, Queen, and King sizes.
"With our history of producing the best bedding support and adjustable beds around, it just made sense to expand our bedroom furniture line," said David Jaffe, President. "We chose each piece to be durable and reliable, with on-trend styling that will go with any décor."
All Mantua products come with a lifetime warranty.
Mantua will be showcasing the Inspire Design Line in their Market showroom, A938, from July 30 through August 3. The complete line will be available for delivery this fall.
For more information about Inspire or Mantua's other products, retailers can contact their local representative, email Mantua at orders@mantuabeds.com, or call 1-800-333-8333.
