Phalanx Secure Solutions to become the United States distribution agent for GBMS White Cloud
Phalanx Secure Solutions Partners With GMBS White Cloud Bringing Innovation To Rogue Application Detection
"Partnering with Phalanx Secure Solutions gives us a unique opportunity to ensure Trust Lockdown and associated GBMS White Cloud products and services are offered to best in class MSPs, VARs, and IT consultants both in the United States and to other GBMS Joint Ventures around the world by a knowledgeable technical delivery mechanism" said Simon Simmons Chief Operating Officer, GBMS Tech Ltd. London. "We have several exciting vertical markets (Joint Venture) solutions offering prevention rather than cure and rely heavily on our relationship with White Cloud Security, Austin, Texas to deliver their Trust Lockdown solution adhering to "best practices", hence our reference to GBMS White Cloud." Simmons said.
"The Phalanx-GBMS White Cloud agreement strengthens our ability to support the channel while we concentrate on our commitment to product development and to Stop Malware and Stop Breeches. The agreement with Phalanx helps close the loop on a full-service channel support and allows GBMS and White Cloud Security to concentrate on business success with major companies knowing Phalanx Secure Solutions will be working towards that end directly in the United States through their established and developing channels" Said Ziggy Shanklin, CEO of White Cloud Security Inc., Austin, Texas, and developer of Trust Lockdown.
Trust Lockdown, a malware and rogue application PREVENTION product operates at the endpoint layer of your Defense In-Depth Security Strategy. Only your trusted apps can run. Untrusted apps and scripts are ALWAYS blocked. Regardless, of new signatures, behavior patterns, user privileges, or from where the download is attempted be it a webpage or local drive. All unknown items are blocked, while trusted items are uniquely identified as such and run.
"We're excited to be giving the MSP and VAR reseller community another option in 'Rogue Application Detection and Response' to put into their client toolbox. The GBMS White Cloud offering provides an unheard-of measure of detection, response, and prevention to un-authorized un-trusted applications, scripts and drivers that are not authorized allowing for our partners to offer new levels of protected workstation and server." said Matt Johnson, Chief Executive Officer at Phalanx Secure Solutions. "We view this distribution and support agreement as an investment in the future of our reseller partners by helping them provide best in breed tools for the rapid detection and response of rogue applications and potential malware."
To learn more about the Phalanx Secure Solutions Security Services reseller program or how you can become one, please contact Matt Johnson at 443-256-9485 or visit our website at www.phalanxsecure.com.
About Phalanx Secure Solutions
At the Ready! TM Phalanx Secure Solutions provides cyber security products, services and consulting to a wide variety of clients and industries. The company's offer includes Insider Threat Monitoring, Breach and Malware Detection, Vulnerability and Scanning Validation, Incident Response, and around-the-clock threat and security monitoring.
Contact
Matt Johnson
Phalanx Secure Solutions
***@phalanxsecure.com
