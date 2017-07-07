News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Personius & Company Announces 2nd Edition of Sponsorship Marketing Book Now Available on Amazon.com
Seeks to help associations, conferences, seminars, and events improve sponsorship revenues and marketing effectiveness
What every association, conference, convention, and seminar needs to know to effectively sell and grow their sponsorships.
Non-dues revenue is increasingly important to associations, conferences, and events. Yet, these groups often struggle with what to sell to sponsors and how to sell it. Most staff hate selling sponsorships;
Author James Personius said "During the big recession, we noticed some of our clients were continuing to grow sponsorships and related sales while most associations were suffering and cutting back and blaming the economy. We began investigating what were the good performers doing differently than the average and poor performers? We want all of our clients to grow and be successful, so we were looking for good insights and learning experiences. What we found was shocking, and so informative!
In fact, the second edition contains new chapters, examples, and graphical illustrations designed specifically to help associations and organizations of all sizes increase their business sponsorship revenues.
This book should be required reading for management of all associations, conferences, conventions, seminars, and similar events that seek sponsorship funding. It will help them get new sponsors and more revenues; it may possibly save and strengthen some existing sponsorship relationships too.
The 2017 edition has a new, lower price of $60 per book. It is available directly from Personius & Company or through Amazon.com ISBN 9781548422066.
About Personius & Company, Inc. / Smart-Promos.com
Personius & Company, Inc. is a boutique management consulting, business training, and promotional consulting/distributor firm based in Weston, Florida. Personius & Company is a client-focused business that specializes in helping customers establish and communicate clear vision, build strong, lasting relationships, develop sustainable competitive advantage, and implement excellent repeatable processes. Smart-Promos.com is their promotional product search arm. For more information, visit www.personius.com.
Source: Personius & Company, Inc.
Contact
Personius & Company, Inc.
Jim Personius
***@personius.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse