 
News By Tag
* Association
* Sponsorship Marketing
* Conference
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Weston
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


Personius & Company Announces 2nd Edition of Sponsorship Marketing Book Now Available on Amazon.com

Seeks to help associations, conferences, seminars, and events improve sponsorship revenues and marketing effectiveness
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Association
Sponsorship Marketing
Conference

Industry:
Event

Location:
Weston - Florida - US

Subject:
Reports

WESTON, Fla. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Personius & Company, Inc. is pleased to announce that the Second Edition of Secrets and Techniques of Sponsorship Marketing is now available at Amazon.com.

What every association, conference, convention, and seminar needs to know to effectively sell and grow their sponsorships.

Non-dues revenue is increasingly important to associations, conferences, and events. Yet, these groups often struggle with what to sell to sponsors and how to sell it. Most staff hate selling sponsorships; and definitely do not want to cross sell or up sell. Most staff have no sales training; nor do they understand the value or benefits of sponsorships. As a result, associations are leaving thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars on the table.

Author James Personius said "During the big recession, we noticed some of our clients were continuing to grow sponsorships and related sales while most associations were suffering and cutting back and blaming the economy. We began investigating what were the good performers doing differently than the average and poor performers? We want all of our clients to grow and be successful, so we were looking for good insights and learning experiences. What we found was shocking, and so informative! We shared the results with all our clients in the form of a consulting white paper. The feedback was so positive and the clients suggested we publish our white paper as a book, thus the first edition. The second edition is more readable like a book, less consulting paper in nature."

In fact, the second edition contains new chapters, examples, and graphical illustrations designed specifically to help associations and organizations of all sizes increase their business sponsorship revenues.

This book should be required reading for management of all associations, conferences, conventions, seminars, and similar events that seek sponsorship funding. It will help them get new sponsors and more revenues; it may possibly save and strengthen some existing sponsorship relationships too.

The 2017 edition has a new, lower price of $60 per book. It is available directly from Personius & Company or through Amazon.com ISBN 9781548422066.

About Personius & Company, Inc. / Smart-Promos.com

Personius & Company, Inc. is a boutique management consulting, business training, and promotional consulting/distributor firm based in Weston, Florida. Personius & Company is a client-focused business that specializes in helping customers establish and communicate clear vision, build strong, lasting relationships, develop sustainable competitive advantage, and implement excellent repeatable processes. Smart-Promos.com is their promotional product search arm. For more information, visit www.personius.com.

Source: Personius & Company, Inc.

Contact
Personius & Company, Inc.
Jim Personius
***@personius.com
End
Source:Personius & Company, Inc. / Smart-Promos.com
Email:***@personius.com Email Verified
Tags:Association, Sponsorship Marketing, Conference
Industry:Event
Location:Weston - Florida - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Personius & Company / Smart-Promos.com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share