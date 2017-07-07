News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Getting Beyond the Lie of the Hormonal Woman
Robyn Stein DeLuca, PhD Launches New Thought Leadership Platform and Her Proven Paradigm for Smashing Stereotypes and Realizing Women's Potential
In her 2014 TEDx Talk she debunks the myth of widespread PMS and highlights women's reliable emotional health. It has been viewed globally more than a million times and has been translated into twenty-two languages. Her upcoming book, The Hormone Myth: How Gender Politics, Junk Science, and Lies About PMS Keep Women Down, will be released on August 1, 2017 by New Harbinger Publications. It is a provocative book that exposes pervasive myths about women's hormones and shows how flawed, obsolete research and sexism have combined to keep women "in their place."
With her weekly blog, Dr. DeLuca brings you the latest on health, work, and relationships with a critical eye and a dash of feminism, keeping readers up to date on what works best for women in navigating our very gender-focused world.
Featured Media Topics for Robyn Stein DeLuca, Ph.D.
· Pregnancy – From contraception, abortion, infertility, and conception to childbirth and postpartum depression
· Menopause – Predictors of happiness during the menopausal years, how women handle the physical changes
· The Role of Hormones in Mental Health – PMS, menopause, postpartum depression
· Emotional Management – Coping with stressful life events like new motherhood or an empty nest
· Public Health Policy Relating to Women's Reproductive Health - birth control coverage, treatment for postpartum depression, excessive cesarean sections
· Women in the Workplace – ambition, pregnancy, public policy, discrimination
· The Latest Medical/Psychological Studies –can breakdown research for the general public.
· Raising Children to Transcend Gender Stereotypes – resisting princess culture, encouraging boys to express emotion, girls and science
· Men and Feminism – how men can be feminists, why it is good for them
"Let's walk away from the tired old myth of the hormonal witchy woman and celebrate the reality of the high functioning women we see every day."
For interviews, guest articles and quotes with Robyn Stein DeLuca, PhD, contact her at robyn@delucainsight.com.
More About Robyn Stein DeLuca, Ph.D., and DeLuca Insight
Robyn Stein DeLuca has a Ph.D. in Health Psychology and holds the title of Research Assistant Professor at the Stony Brook University, where she taught for fifteen years about women's state of mind and their reproductive health. She also served as the Executive Director of the Women in Science and Engineering Program, providing mentors, internships, and research opportunities to young women in STEM fields. More recently she served as a business mentor to women early in their careers through the Moxxie Mentoring Foundation, teaching them skills in communication, negotiation, and navigating politics in the workplace. Dr. DeLuca is the CEO and founder of DeLuca Insight and offers speeches, workshops, and coaching on managing emotions and navigating major life adjustments in an empowered and authentic way. For more information, go to delucainsight.com. (http://delucainsight.com/
Media Contact
Robyn DeLuca
robyn@delucainsight.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse