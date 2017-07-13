News By Tag
Grapevine Communications Announces Multiple Leadership Promotions
Britney Guertin, Heidi Cook and Tammy Dumer Named to Director Positions
Britney Guertin, who has served as the company's Public Relations & Social Media Associate since March 2016, was named Director of Public Relations & Social Media. Heidi Cook, formerly the agency's Special Projects and Events Manager, was named the Director of Operations. Tammy Dumer, who joined the company in 2008 as Bookkeeper, was named the Director of Finance.
"At Grapevine, we believe in positioning our team to best anticipate and serve the needs of our clients," said Grapevine President Allison Imre Perkowski. "Britney, Heidi and Tammy are proven experts in their respective fields and have been vital to the growth of our company. We are thrilled to recognize their contributions with promotions to leadership roles."
A graduate of the University of Florida with a bachelor's degree in Public Relations, Guertin has extensive marketing, PR and social media experience with a range of industries, from retail and dining to real estate. In her new role, Guertin serves as the media point of contact and leads the public relations and social media team in developing, implementing, and monitoring content on behalf of Grapevine and its clients.
Cook brings over three decades of agency experience in production management, media planning/buying, client relations, project management and office management. As Director of Operations, she manages the implementation of the company's new automated systems, evaluates procedures for efficiency and accuracy, and ensures Grapevine's team upholds its top-performing business processes.
Dumer has an accomplished career in finance and accounting that spans more than two decades. As Grapevine's Director of Finance, she manages the agency's accounting processes, financial-related activities and reporting systems.
Grapevine Communicationsprovides full-service advertising, marketing and public relations services to clients nationwide. The firm is the most award-winning advertising agency in Sarasota, Florida, and the surrounding areas. Recent accolades include the 2017, 2016, 2015 & 2014 Best Marketing/PR Agency by SRQ Magazine readers; the 2016 Corporate Philanthropy Award for "Nearly Big" Companies by the Tampa Bay Business Journal; the 2016 "Top 25 Public Relations Firms of Southwest Florida" by Tampa Bay Business Journal; the 2015 Greater Good Philanthropy Award – Small Business by Biz(941) Magazine; the 2014 Small Business of the Year by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce; and the 2010 Small Business of the Year by the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. For more information on Grapevine Communications, contact Britney Guertin (BGuertin@grapeinc.com) at 941-351-0024 or visit the website at www.grapeinc.com.
