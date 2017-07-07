 
Industry News





Nation's Leading Tax Reform Expert Encourages Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee

Nation's Leading Tax Reform Expert Encourages Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee and Leaders of The Real Estate Roundtable on The Tax Reform Blueprint
 
 
WASHINGTON - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Tax reform expert, Julio Gonzalez, met with Chairman of the House and Means Committee, Congressman Kevin Brady, Chairman of The Real Estate Roundtable, Bill Rudin, and President and CEO of The Real Estate Roundtable, Jeff DeBoer amongst other Real Estate Roundtable members to discuss the importance of making modifications to the tax reform blueprint. This would help spur GDP growth and avoid unintended consequences. Key topics discussed were keeping the ability to have interest deductibility on business debt and avoiding the ghost inventory of real estate assets that would be promoted with immediate expensing. The meeting was at Mr. Rudin's office in New York City. Mr. Gonzalez emphasized that interest deductibility is important to real estate investors and small businesses for GDP growth. The current U.S. tax code allows for a business to deduct interest expense from its taxable income. The blueprints would eliminate this tax deduction. Mr. Gonzalez and the other business leaders wanted to reiterate their support to Chairman Brady in terms of getting tax reform done without creating a real estate glut similar to the one caused by tax reform in the early 1980s.

About Julio P. Gonzalez

Mr. Gonzalez goes to D.C. weekly to talk to leaders in Congress, Senate, and the Trump Administration. As a tax reform expert and advisor to the White House through the Hispanic 100, he consults on ways to get to a tax reform proposal that's achievable in getting passed.

Mr. Gonzalez is also the CEO and founder of Engineered Tax Services (ETS). His company marries the science of architecture and engineering with the principles of tax and accounting to arrive at financial solutions that result in increased cash flow, minimized tax payments, and increased ROI and return on energy.

ETS is a nationally licensed engineering firm which is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with 15 offices nationwide and over 140 employees and consultants. ETS works with many of the Top 100 CPA firms and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.

Mr. Gonzalez is Hispanic 100's voice to the White House on tax reform, a trusted member of The Forbes Finance Council, and a nationally renowned leader who owns the largest specialty tax reform business in the United States, as well as the largest private business in Palm Beach County. Please visit http://www.EngineeredTaxServices.com for more information.

Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
4404632371
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
