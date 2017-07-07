News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Nation's Leading Tax Reform Expert Encourages Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee
Nation's Leading Tax Reform Expert Encourages Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee and Leaders of The Real Estate Roundtable on The Tax Reform Blueprint
About Julio P. Gonzalez
Mr. Gonzalez goes to D.C. weekly to talk to leaders in Congress, Senate, and the Trump Administration. As a tax reform expert and advisor to the White House through the Hispanic 100, he consults on ways to get to a tax reform proposal that's achievable in getting passed.
Mr. Gonzalez is also the CEO and founder of Engineered Tax Services (ETS). His company marries the science of architecture and engineering with the principles of tax and accounting to arrive at financial solutions that result in increased cash flow, minimized tax payments, and increased ROI and return on energy.
ETS is a nationally licensed engineering firm which is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with 15 offices nationwide and over 140 employees and consultants. ETS works with many of the Top 100 CPA firms and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.
Mr. Gonzalez is Hispanic 100's voice to the White House on tax reform, a trusted member of The Forbes Finance Council, and a nationally renowned leader who owns the largest specialty tax reform business in the United States, as well as the largest private business in Palm Beach County. Please visit http://www.EngineeredTaxServices.com for more information.
Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
4404632371
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse