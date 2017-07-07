Country(s)
American Premium Water (HIPH) Goes Hydrogen, Announces 1-For-5000 Reverse Stock Split
LOS ANGELES - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- American Premium Water Corporation, producer of Lalpina high pH alkaline water, launched its newest product, Lalpina Hydrogen, at the Talent Resources Pre-Espy Award Event, held Tuesday night at Playboy Enterprises in Los Angeles.
Executing the first in a series of long-planned key initiatives, the Company unveiled its hydrogen-infused water to an enthusiastic audience of athletes, celebrities and influencers.
A staple in Japan for many years, hydrogen-enriched water adds extra protons and electrons to create a surplus of hydrogen gas, reducing free-radical molecules to provide significant antioxidant and anti-inflammatory health benefits.
"We've never been this excited about a launch before," enthused Chairman Al Culbreth. "We're proud that Lalpina Hydrogen is among the very first hydrogen-rich water available in the US. We're taking the lead in introducing a whole new healthy water alternative, and we expect it to become our flagship product." Culbreth added that a distribution deal is indeed forthcoming and will be announced in the coming weeks.
In addition, the Company today announced a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of one new share for every 5,000 shares currently outstanding.
For more information on American Premium Water Corporation / HIPH go to http://www.lalpinawater.com/
