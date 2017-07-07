Country(s)
New Book Highlights Challenges of Living with Endometriosis, Offers Toolbox of Remedies
"Real Life Diaries: Living with Endometriosis" anthology aims to help raise awareness and offer suggestions on managing life with endometriosis
According to the Endometriosis.org, a global forum for news and information, the chronic inflammatory disease causes painful adhesions and scar tissue in the pelvic region and elsewhere in the body including the bowels and lungs. It affects an estimated 176 million women around the world.
"Many practitioners continue to fall victim to the myth that it's just painful periods, leaving women to seek understanding and support from their online endosisters,"
"The purpose of Living with Endometriosis is to help open the dialogue by featuring firsthand stories about how women cope with different aspects of the disease such as painful sex, infertility, and the mental aspect of living with chronic pain. They also pass along their own personal toolbox of remedies and the diverse ways they manage life and find hope beyond their disease," says Cheldelin Fell.
The anthology is coauthored by endometriosis activists and advocates Carmela Pollock and Christa Hall. Pollock holds a degree in Social Sciences and supports women's health and wellbeing through her holistic-oriented business Soulworks Essential Therapies. "I spent years in chronic pain that nobody understood. Doctors just loaded me up with pain medication and encouraged me to see psychologists until l was finally diagnosed. The irony of endometriosis is that it's a common disease that many have not heard of. This inspires me to keep sharing my story and educating the masses so women don't have to suffer alone."
Christa Hall struggled for years with chronic pain and once she was diagnosed with endometriosis, she embarked on a life mission to help women and future generation of girls get the correct diagnosis and support they need.
Real Life Diaries: Living with Endometriosis is available in 40,000 retail outlets around the world including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. A portion of proceeds from the sale of the book is donated to Endometriosis Research Center at www.endocenter.org.
