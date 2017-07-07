 
CIMdata Publishes Position Paper on Product Innovation Platforms

The paper sets the bar for assessing the lifecycle management capabilities of a platform.
 
 
New paper on Product Innovation Platforms
New paper on Product Innovation Platforms
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces the publication of a new position paper entitled, "Product Innovation Platforms: Definition, Their Role in the Enterprise, and Their Long-Term Viability."

In this position paper, CIMdata offers an enhanced understanding of platforms in terms of their long-term viability specifically focusing on answering the following questions:

•What is a practical working definition of a product innovation platform?

•How is the long-term viability of a product innovation platform measured?

•What makes product innovation platforms vital to an enterprise?

According to Mr. Peter Bilello, CIMdata's president, "The growing complexity of products and consumer demand for innovation are driving changes in industrial companies and PLM solution providers alike. With a 'systems-of-systems' approach, product innovation platforms are enabling the next-generation of PLM." Mr. Bilello went on to state, "Product innovation platforms are a significant undertaking and enterprises taking a first look should start by making an assessment of their current PLM capabilities and their future requirements. This assessment will be followed by quantifying the gaps and then developing a prioritized roadmap. The goal is for enterprises to be able to compete by leveraging the technology that underlies a product innovation platform, nothing short of this can guarantee success in the future."

"Product Innovation Platforms: Definition, Their Role in the Enterprise, and Their Long-Term Viability" is freely available for download from CIMdata's website at www.CIMdata.com.

About CIMdata

CIMdata, a leading independent worldwide firm, provides strategic management consulting to maximize an enterprise's ability to design and deliver innovative products and services through the application of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions. Since its founding in 1983, CIMdata has delivered world-class knowledge, expertise, and best-practice methods on PLM solutions. These solutions incorporate both business processes and a wide-ranging set of PLM-enabling technologies.

CIMdata works with both industrial organizations and providers of technologies and services seeking competitive advantage in the global economy. In addition to consulting, CIMdata conducts research, provides PLM-focused subscription services, and produces several commercial publications. The company also provides industry education through PLM certificate programs, seminars, and conferences worldwide. CIMdata serves clients around the world from offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about CIMdata's services, visit our website at www.CIMdata.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/CIMdataPLMNews, or contact CIMdata at: 3909 Research Park Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108, USA, Tel: +1 734.668.9922. Fax: +1 734.668.1957; or at Oogststraat 20, 6004 CV Weert, The Netherlands, Tel: +31 (0) 495.533.666.

