CIMdata Publishes Position Paper on Product Innovation Platforms
The paper sets the bar for assessing the lifecycle management capabilities of a platform.
In this position paper, CIMdata offers an enhanced understanding of platforms in terms of their long-term viability specifically focusing on answering the following questions:
•What is a practical working definition of a product innovation platform?
•How is the long-term viability of a product innovation platform measured?
•What makes product innovation platforms vital to an enterprise?
"Product Innovation Platforms: Definition, Their Role in the Enterprise, and Their Long-Term Viability" is freely available for download from CIMdata's website at www.CIMdata.com.
About CIMdata
CIMdata, a leading independent worldwide firm, provides strategic management consulting to maximize an enterprise's ability to design and deliver innovative products and services through the application of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions. Since its founding in 1983, CIMdata has delivered world-class knowledge, expertise, and best-practice methods on PLM solutions. These solutions incorporate both business processes and a wide-ranging set of PLM-enabling technologies.
CIMdata works with both industrial organizations and providers of technologies and services seeking competitive advantage in the global economy. In addition to consulting, CIMdata conducts research, provides PLM-focused subscription services, and produces several commercial publications. The company also provides industry education through PLM certificate programs, seminars, and conferences worldwide. CIMdata serves clients around the world from offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about CIMdata's services, visit our website at www.CIMdata.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/
