News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Benefits of Eyelash Extensions From Amazing Lash Studio
As most appointments, please arrive 10 minutes early to fill out our paperwork. Ideally you should be makeup free, if not we have a variety of products from our cleansing and protein removal pads and foam wash. What's great with our products is that they are specially formulated to work with our proprietary lash extensions and adhesive, and be gentle on your face.
Key benefits of wearing eyelash extensions?
• Your look becomes more youthful, alert and bright eyed
• Lashes can accentuate the color of your eyes
• Your confidence will boom! This can increase eye contact and self-esteem.
• You can forget about fall out from your mascara and be clump free.
• Save time and energy every morning. Eyelash extensions will allow you to go bare faced, as most guest prefer just our lashes
• Choose from four lash styles including: Gorgeous, Sexy, Natural and Cute
Don't wait to fall in love with this new beauty treatment!
Visit Amazing Lash Studio in Merrick, New York 2073 Merrick Road Merrick, NY 11566.
http://amazinglashstudio.com/
Contact
Charge Media Group
***@chargemediagroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse