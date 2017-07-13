Media presence requested as we honor local Law Enforcement of Pasadena and Altadena

Contact

For info contact: New Revelation MBC 626-795-0827

Media Contact: Erica Gates

***@gmail.com For info contact: New Revelation MBC 626-795-0827Media Contact: Erica Gates

-- Who: New Revelation MBC in association with Love Land Life Center.What: Honoring local Law Enforcement of the Dena's. New Revelation MBC in association with Love Land Life Center will join forces to salute the Law Enforcement of Pasadena and Altadena. Everyone in the community is encouraged to attend this peaceful gathering, as we want to be the first to commend our Law Enforcement.When: Saturday July 15, 2017 3pmWhere: New Revelation Baptist Church855 N. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91103Why: We want to acknowledge the great police work of our local law enforcement to encourage a positive community law enforcement relationship.We request the presence of all media as we honor our local Law Enforcement of the Pasadena and Altadena community.Please join us as we, the community and residents of the twin ciites want to recognize the recent efforts and the great police works for a job well done in the arrests of eight suspects after a series of deadly shootings in 2016/2017.Our ultimate goal is to initiate a new approach to nurture the relationships beween Law Enforcement and our communities, also to show continued support towards the efforts to protect and serve us all.