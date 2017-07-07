 
News By Tag
* Erp
* Manufacturing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


Ultra Consultants Named "Great Place to Work" for Second Consecutive Year

Independent research and consulting firm ranks as high performance workplace culture
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Erp
Manufacturing

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
Awards

CHICAGO - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Ultra Consultants, Inc., an independent research and enterprise solutions consulting firm serving the manufacturing and distribution industries, today announced it was certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®.

Great Place to Work® is an authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. More than 10 million employees in 50 countries annually take the Trust Index© Employee Survey, its proprietary research tool. Ultra Corporation earned this credential based on extensive ratings provided by its employees in anonymous surveys.

Ultra Consultants consistently rated highly – 97 percent – in multiple categories measuring metrics associated with the workplace. Examples of anonymous employee feedback include:

·      *  Managers avoid playing favorites

·      *  People here are willing to give extra to get the job done

·      *  I am given the resources and equipment to get my job done

·       * Management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulder

·      *  You can count on people to cooperate

In the competitive marketplace for effective employees establishing a positive workplace, environment is a significant differentiator between companies that succeed and those that lag behind industry leaders. A summary of these ratings can be found at http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/ultra-corporation.

"The results of the Great Places to Work survey confirm why I am extremely proud of our company," stated Ultra Consultants Founder and Partner Jeff Carr. "The workplace culture we have fostered is excellent and our staff of top-tier professionals is thriving at delivering results for our clients. They have been chosen based on their industry expertise and work ethic. This industry recognition is a testament to their commitment to deliver value for the companies with which we work."

"We applaud Ultra Corporation for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Kim Peters, Executive Vice President of Great Place to Work's Certification Program. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace - critical metrics that anyone considering working for or doing business with Ultra Corporation should take into account as an indicator of high performance."

About Ultra Consultants
Ultra Consultants is an independent research and enterprise solutions consulting firm serving the manufacturing and distribution industries throughout North America, as well as companies with global operations. Since 1994, Ultra has delivered enterprise technology expertise and process management to drive business performance improvement for our clients. More information on the company's services, leadership, industry verticals served and software vendor relationships can be foun at www.ultraconsultants.com.

Contact
Patrick McLaughlin
***@markitstrategies.com
End
Source:www.ultraconsultants.com
Email:***@markitstrategies.com Email Verified
Tags:Erp, Manufacturing
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share