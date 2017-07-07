Re: Retail Store Closures, Mall Closures, and a couple of things that could help jumpstart Business

Here is some information about a couple of things that could help jumpstart a lot of business for retailers, media companies, and all kinds of businesses in general.

Robert Barrows, President of R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations

Robert Barrows

650-344-4405

barrows@barrows.com Robert Barrows650-344-4405

-- ATTENTION: BUSINESS EDITOR re RETAIL STORE CLOSURES AND MALL CLOSURES...AND...A COUPLE OF THINGS THAT COULD HELP JUMPSTART A LOT OF BUSINESS FOR RETAILERS AS WELL AS FOR MEDIA COMPANIES"When you walk down a street and you see a sign about a store closing, it's always a little bit saddening, and when you see the huge numbers of recent and planned store closings, the numbers are absolutely staggering,"says Robert Barrows, President of an advertising agency called R.M. Barrows Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California.In a recent posting about store closings on a website called www.clark.com, the website details the recent and planned store closings of a long list of giant retailers.Here are some of those numbers of recent and planned store closings:Gymboree: 350 storesJ.C. Penney: 138 storesMacy's: 68 storesRadio Shack: 1,000 storesAbercrombie and Fitch: 60 storesGuess: 60 storesCross: 160 storesThe Limited: 250 storesRue 21: 400 storesBebe: 180 storesSears and K-mart: 43 storesPayless Shoe Source: 512 storesMichael Kors: 100 to 125 stores...And the list goes on and on with more huge numbers of store closings planned in 2017.In addition, a recent Credit Suisse report predicted that up to 25% of current shopping malls may wind up closing within the next five years.With all this in mind, how is the retail situation in your market? How many local stores have closed down and how many chain stores have closed down in recent years? How are the malls doing? And, how has the cutback in retail affected advertising revenues at your company?And, what can retail businesses and media companies do to help boost their business in a very competitive market?"One of the things that retail businesses and all kinds of businesses can do to help them increase their business is to start fine-tuning their marketing with some easy-to-use advertising math that will give them more of the information they need to make key marketing decisions with far less risk," says Barrows.The math he is referring to is some advertising math he developed that he calls "The Barrows Popularity Factor." "The math will show you how you can actually quantify the relationship between your advertising and sales, and you can use the math to help you test and compare and analyze the effectiveness of your advertising much more efficiently and much more effectively, says Barrows, and businesses of all kinds can use the math to help them increase their sales, increase their profit and decrease their risk."The math and how to use it are explained in a booklet he wrote called "The Barrows Popularity Factor" that you can download for $4.95 at www.barrows.com."You can read the whole booklet in about an hour and the math is extremely easy to use, says Barrows. All of the calculations can be done by one person, in moments, with just a simple calculator, and as they say in advertising...'It really works!.'"Media companies can also use this math to help them work with their clients to help them make their advertising campaigns much more effective, and media companies can also use the math to help them make their own advertising campaigns much more effective to help them increase their circulation, increase their audience and increase their advertising revenue."Another thing that media companies can do to help them jumpstart business in their area, and to help them jumpstart their own advertising revenue, is to do an Advertising Giveaway Promotion that would be set up in a very special way that could help produce a lot of new business very quickly," says Barrows.Barrows has developed a proposal for this kind of promotion, as well as several other projects and promotions that could help media companies increase their advertising revenues very quickly and very substantially. Media companies that would be interested in taking a look at the proposal for the Advertising Giveaway Promotion and the proposals for these other projects and promotions should contact Robert Barrows at 650-344-4405.For more information about "The Barrows Popularity Factor" advertising math, and for more information about the business proposals, please contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California at 650-344-4405, www.barrows.com.