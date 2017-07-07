 
Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


Break the Cycle Achieves Behavioral Health Care Accreditation from Joint Commission

 
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Break the Cycle is pleased to announce that the organization has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Bevavioral Health Care Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.

The Gold Seal of Approval® is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization's commitment to providing safe and effective care. Break the Cycle underwent a rigorous onsite survey on May 17th, 2017.  During the review, compliance with behavioral health care standards related to several areas, including care, treatment, and services; environment of care; leadership; and screening procedures for the early detection of imminent harm was evaluated. Onsite observations and interviews also were conducted.

"Joint Commission accreditation provides behavioral health care organizations with the processes needed to improve in a variety of areas related to the care of individuals and their families," said Julia Finken, RN, BSN, MBA, CSSBB, CPHQ, executive director, Behavioral Health Care Accreditation Program, The Joint Commission. "We commend Break the Cycle for its efforts to elevate the standard of care it provides and to instill confidence in the community it serves."

Break the Cycle is pleased to receive Behavioral Health Care Accreditation from The Joint Commission, the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation.  Break the Cycle Staff from across the organization continue to work together to develop and implement approaches and strategies that have the potential to improve care for those in our community.

Established in 1969, The Joint Commission's Behavioral Health Care Accreditation Program currently accredits more than 2,250 organizations for a three-year period. Accredited organizations provide treatment and services within a variety of settings across the care continuum for individuals who have mental health, addiction, eating disorder, intellectual/developmental disability, and/or child-welfare related needs. The Joint Commission's behavioral health care standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, quality improvement measurement experts, and individuals and their families. The standards are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help organizations measure, assess and improve performance.

Started in 2002, Break the Cycle has two locations; Bunnell – 386-437-0026 and Daytona Beach – 386-333-9622. Break the Cycle helps people in recovery transition from treatment centers to sober living facilities gracefully. Clients thrive in the safe, structured environment which promotes long term recovery. Break the Cycle treats other areas of addiction as well, including anger management and offers family counseling.  They can also be found online at http://breakthecycle12.com, or https://www.facebook.com/breakthecycle12.

# # #

Pictured: Robert Mogar, MSW, CAP. Robert is a therapist at Break the Cycle and oversees all therapists working in the office. He holds a Bachelors of Psychology/ Masters in Social Work and is a Licensed Certified Addiction Professional (CAP).

About Break the Cycle

Break the Cycle in Daytona Beach and Bunnell Florida offers an Intensive Outpatient Program. Intensive outpatient (IOP) consists of three days per week of group therapy, individual counseling and random urinalysis. The Central Florida treatment program has been helping those afflicted with the disease of drug addiction and alcoholism for fourteen years. The treatment program in Flagler and Volusia County consists of outpatient treatment, anger management and batterers intervention. All of our counselors specialize in addiction and are available to help those in need.

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission (http://www.jointcommission.org/) seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.

Kimberly A Young, President
