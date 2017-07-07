News By Tag
Solarblaze Sparks Customer Interest as Products Shine on Prime Day
The second annual amazon Prime Day was held on July 11, 2017. It has been dubbed Amazon's national holiday. Amazon Prime Day offers significant discounts on thousands of products for Amazon prime members. It is often a very successful selling day for Amazon and the companies within Amazon.
Solarblaze sold out their Prime Day sales multiple times forcing them to do two restocks. The team was ecstatic about their success. Their product sold over twice as much as they planned.
Founder Jessica Steele said, "We're always extremely excited when this day comes around. It's a great chance to get people interested in our product."
Solarblaze hopes this day will help them further establish their name in the solar lighting market. They hope more people will become interested in their product and the importance of their company. Alternative energy is the future for keeping our planet healthy and the company hopes with increased exposure people will put more value in that.
About Solarblaze Products LLC:
Solarblaze Products is a solar lights company selling easy to install solar powered motion sensor lights. Perfect for dimly light corners of the house or backyard, Solarblaze's products are fairly priced, eco-friendly lighting solutions aimed to help the customer and the environment.
