 
News By Tag
* Merv Pinny
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


Award winning singer/songwriter Merv Pinny takes action against world refugee crisis

Merv Pinny turns his Facebook wall into a place to share stories
 
 
Merv Pinny
Merv Pinny
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Merv Pinny

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- t's easy to feel helpless in the face of the distant turmoil facing refugees from across the world, including those in the Syrian War. New Zealand rocker Merv Pinny decided to take action. He's recorded a trilogy of songs. Two of those songs "OB Can You Hear the Children Cry" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpnqMLIwANE) and "Wipeout" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q1WfggkQIvs) have already been released. Both songs and their music videos have gone viral with over 14 million views. Mervs music has a hard driving rock sound and metal antics that has captivated young males ages 18 to24. This heavy metal sound embodies the terror, rage and frustration felt by refugee populations, and were inspired by stories of actual refugees.

Merv's music is just one way he's keeping the stories of refugees front and center. He has also dedicated his Facebook wall as another place to share stories, read stories, or write a message to a refugee. These stories serve as a reminder of the triumph of human will in the face of adversity, and that a small note of encouragement and solidarity can make all the difference to someone in turmoil.

In the wake of the news that there are more people living as refugees now than since any other time since WWII, Merv's music serves as a reminder that more can be done to alleviate the global suffering of refugees worldwide. Other action steps include donating money to charities that provide medical supplies, food and other necessities to refugees, or donating time in the form of services including translation, dispensing food and medical aid or sponsoring a refugee family in your community.

All profits from Merv's songs will benefit World Vision International. World Vision offers many different initiatives around the globe, but it's main objective is to reduce or eradicate violence towards all children. Their programs cover everything from providing food and clean water, to making education accessible.

Earlier this year, Merv was honored with two Akademia awards for his activist music, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Video. The last song in the trilogy, which will address the wall in Mexico and it's effect on families, will be released in September.


About Merv Pinny

Merv Pinny, a rock and roll composer/singer from New Zealand, has been playing music since he was 10. At age 15 he left school to work on a farm during the day, and to play music at night. His practice led to a top 20 single, nominations for Best Country Rock Album at the New Zealand Music Awards and Best Vocals at the Waikato Rock Awards, and a win at the Waikato Rock Awards where his single "Destiny" was named Best Rock Single of the Year. Merv's latest project takes his musical talent and uses it to address timely world issues of the effects of war, terrorism and refugee immigration on children. For updates on Merv's music go to www.mervpinny.com.

Contact
AMW Group
***@amworldgroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@amworldgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Merv Pinny
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AMW Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share