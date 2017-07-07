News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Award winning singer/songwriter Merv Pinny takes action against world refugee crisis
Merv Pinny turns his Facebook wall into a place to share stories
Merv's music is just one way he's keeping the stories of refugees front and center. He has also dedicated his Facebook wall as another place to share stories, read stories, or write a message to a refugee. These stories serve as a reminder of the triumph of human will in the face of adversity, and that a small note of encouragement and solidarity can make all the difference to someone in turmoil.
In the wake of the news that there are more people living as refugees now than since any other time since WWII, Merv's music serves as a reminder that more can be done to alleviate the global suffering of refugees worldwide. Other action steps include donating money to charities that provide medical supplies, food and other necessities to refugees, or donating time in the form of services including translation, dispensing food and medical aid or sponsoring a refugee family in your community.
All profits from Merv's songs will benefit World Vision International. World Vision offers many different initiatives around the globe, but it's main objective is to reduce or eradicate violence towards all children. Their programs cover everything from providing food and clean water, to making education accessible.
Earlier this year, Merv was honored with two Akademia awards for his activist music, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Video. The last song in the trilogy, which will address the wall in Mexico and it's effect on families, will be released in September.
About Merv Pinny
Merv Pinny, a rock and roll composer/singer from New Zealand, has been playing music since he was 10. At age 15 he left school to work on a farm during the day, and to play music at night. His practice led to a top 20 single, nominations for Best Country Rock Album at the New Zealand Music Awards and Best Vocals at the Waikato Rock Awards, and a win at the Waikato Rock Awards where his single "Destiny" was named Best Rock Single of the Year. Merv's latest project takes his musical talent and uses it to address timely world issues of the effects of war, terrorism and refugee immigration on children. For updates on Merv's music go to www.mervpinny.com.
Contact
AMW Group
***@amworldgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse