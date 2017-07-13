News By Tag
Brooke Moriber Releases New EP "HERE AND GONE"
Having Dropped the Single "99 Days of Rain" Just Last Month, the Multi-Talented Singer/Songwriter/Broadway & TV Actress Debut's More Tracks Written and Recorded In The Heart of Nashville
"I have been spending a lot of time in Nashville these days writing and recording. The legendary Fred Mollin produced this EP for me. He has recorded my idol Linda Ronstadt and has helped to mold me as an artist. The sound is much more "Americana" than the pop tracks I have written in the past. " - Brooke Moriber
(From Top Left): Brooke Moriber's "99 Days of Rain Single, Video Shoot, and at the 2017 SOHO International Film Festival Promoting Her New Film "Off Track Betty"
A native New Yorker, Moriber has been critically acclaimed for her "clarion voice" by the Associated Press and songs that are "destined for high rotation". Her distinctive sound ranges in influences from Linda Ronstadt to Amy Lee.
Brooke's unique career started on the Broadway stage where she earned a reputation for her powerhouse vocals and has received special mention by the New York Times for her acting abilities.
Since the age of fifteen, Brooke has been writing and licensing her own original pop/country/
http://uid13737.fan-
http://uid13737.fan-
