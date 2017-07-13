 
Brooke Moriber Releases New EP "HERE AND GONE"

Having Dropped the Single "99 Days of Rain" Just Last Month, the Multi-Talented Singer/Songwriter/Broadway & TV Actress Debut's More Tracks Written and Recorded In The Heart of Nashville
 
 
Tags:

Tags:
* Music
* Singer
* Nashville

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Long Island - New York - US

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- With the Summer in full swing, and having just released the single "99 Days of Rain" (which she recently performed LIVE at The Orchard NYC (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1424505&sid=265148652&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3D_FcG2FE4dVc)) singer/songwriter Brooke Moriber (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1424505&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Fbrookemoriber.com%2F)'s newest EP "Here and Gone" is finally HERE!

Having had an incredible past few months which kicked off with her release of "For The Gold (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1424505&sid=265148652&url=https%3A%2F%2Fitunes.apple.com%2Fus%2Falbum%2Ffor-the-gold-feat-sky-katz-single%2Fid1214134555)" ft. the Disney Channel and America's Got Talent Hip Hop sensation Sky Katz (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1424505&sid=265148652&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skykatzraps.com%2F) on St. Patrick's Day and "99 Days of Rain (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1424505&sid=265148652&url=https%3A%2F%2Fitunes.apple.com%2Fus%2Falbum%2F99-days-of-rain%2Fid1244906107%3Fi%3D1244906258%26amp%3Bign-mpt%3Duo%253D2)" (which was Recorded in Nashville and co-written with hit songwriters Brian Desveaux and Bill DiLuigi) - "Here and Gone" showcases not only Moriber's powerful voice and incredible tone, but her gifted songwriting ability with deeper lyrical content and impassioned storytelling. Other co-writes on the album also include two-time Grammy Nominee Burton Collins- whose written with such noted artists as Celine Dion, Reba McEntire, and Lee Ann Womack.

"I have been spending a lot of time in Nashville these days writing and recording. The legendary Fred Mollin produced this EP for me. He has recorded my idol Linda Ronstadt and has helped to mold me as an artist. The sound is much more "Americana" than the pop tracks I have written in the past. " - Brooke Moriber


(From Top Left): Brooke Moriber's "99 Days of Rain Single, Video Shoot, and at the 2017 SOHO International Film Festival Promoting Her New Film "Off Track Betty"

A native New Yorker, Moriber has been critically acclaimed for her "clarion voice" by the Associated Press and songs that are "destined for high rotation". Her distinctive sound ranges in influences from Linda Ronstadt to Amy Lee.

Brooke's unique career started on the Broadway stage where she earned a reputation for her powerhouse vocals and has received special mention by the New York Times for her acting abilities.

Since the age of fifteen, Brooke has been writing and licensing her own original pop/country/rock music to network television and several soundtracks. Brooke's remarkable ability to juggle her career as a recording artist and an actor has found her sharing the stage and screen with such performers as The Gin Blossoms, Cindy Lauper, Alan Cumming, Lily Taylor and Kristin Johnston.

Released through the Sony distribution company The Orchard (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1424505&sid=26...), "Hereand Gone" is now available for purchase and streaming!

To Check Out "Here and Gone" via Spotify, Go To:

http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1424505&sid=26...

To Purchase "Here and Gone" via iTunes, Visit:

http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1424505&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Fapple.co%2F2sQJg1l

For More Information on Brooke, Go To:

www.BrookeMoriber.com

Check Out Brooke Moriber on Spotify HERE

Facebook.com/BrookeMoriber

Twitter.com/BrookeMoriber

Instagram.com/BrookeMoriber

For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick [AT] RickEberleAgency.com
Source:Rick Eberle
Email:***@rickeberleagency.com
Tags:Music, Singer, Nashville
Industry:Music
Location:Long Island - New York - United States
Page Updated Last on: Jul 13, 2017
