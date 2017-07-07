News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Taylor Hospitality Unveils NEW Drool-Worthy Menu at Rocca Bar Ristorante
"Our goal is to bring Italy to Lexington with a menu that encourages patrons to try multiple dishes during their meal - the Italian way," said Executive Chef Michael Pascarella. "The new menu is an enhancement to the Rocca experience with farm-to-table proteins, locally sourced cheese and vegetables, and house-made pastas, sauces, and desserts. And, so far, our customers love it!"
The new offerings include fresh salad greens from Four Oak Farms, local-raised pork, ham, and sausage from Autumn Olive Farms, seared lean rabbit, fresh pizza; and rich desserts like the house-made Panna Cotta. A new cocktail menu with updated wine/beer offerings includes local options and bold flavors. "Initial response has been very positive. And we are excited to bring more variety to Rocca. Our Italian inspired dishes cover a wide range of tastes while maintaining the Italian multi-course tradition," said Sean Taylor, Robert E. Lee Hotel's General Manager.
Established in 2013, Rocca Bar Ristorante is located on the second floor of the Robert E. Lee Hotel. Overlooking Lexington's Main Street, the terrace and restaurant has become a local favorite for after-hours cocktails, date night dinners and live music, including Open Mic nights, during the warm season. Rocca also offers Happy Hours from 4:00-6:00 p.m. along with Chef's Specials. The new menu and more information can be found at roccabarristorante.com
#####
About the Robert E Lee Hotel:
A completely remodeled boutique hotel, the Robert E. Lee is the perfect destination for all guests traveling for leisure, business, and special occasions or visiting the nearby campuses of Virginia Military Institute or Washington and Lee University. 39 elegant guest rooms and suites offer old world charm with a good dose of southern hospitality. Amenities include complimentary wi-fi and premium cable television, continental breakfast and meeting and special event facilities. For more information about the hotel please visit roberteleehotel.com.
About Taylor Hospitality:
Taylor Hospitality, LLC is a leading hospitality management company specializing in hotel, restaurant, banquet facilities, and bar operations. Currently Taylor Hospitality is operating a combination of nine properties (hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars). Taylor Hospitality is a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for its partner properties and associates.
More information about Taylor Hospitality, its services, and portfolio of clients, can be found at http://taylorhospitality.com
Contact
Kaytlynn Ransom
***@uptoparmanagement.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse