Time Timer ® 20 MIN Receives Mom's Choice Award ® for Top Family-Friendly Products

 
 
CINCINNATI - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Mom's Choice Award ® (MCA), a prestigious evaluator of family products, recently gave Time Timer ®  the Mom's Choice Award ®  Honoring Excellence Seal of Approval for its new Time Timer 20 MIN product. The 20 MIN is a durable visual timer that recently launched as a new innovation of the original Time Timer, which has won numerous Mom's Choice and Teacher's Choice Awards.

The MCA evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.

"We're honored that the Mom's Choice Award program chose to recognize our new 20-minute timer that launched this spring," says Dave Rogers, president of Time Timer. "It offers the same great features as the Time Timer PLUS ®, but the shorter time duration offers a greater visual impact. The Mom's Choice Award program connects consumers, educators and caregivers with the best products and services available for families, and we're pleased the Time Timer is one of their top recommendations."

To be considered for an award, each entrant submits five identical samples for testing. Entries are matched to evaluators in the MCA database, who are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval.

"Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services," explains Dawn Matheson, executive director of the Mom's Choice Awards. "We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and also a great value. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families."

With the evaluation now complete, Time Timer 20 MIN testing samples will be donated to schools, libraries, hospitals and nonprofit organizations.

About the Mom's Choice Awards®

The Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries. Around the world, parents, educators, retailers and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families. Learn more about the Mom's Choice Awards by visiting their website: www.MomsChoiceAwards.com.

About Time Timer ®

For anyone who wants to measure and manage time more effectively, Time Timer® is an innovative visual timer designed to "show" the passage of time through the use of a patented red disk that disappears as time elapses. The Time Timer is used in schools, offices and homes worldwide. In addition to the Mom's Choice Award, Time Timer's MOD and PLUS products won the Teacher's Choice Award in both "for the classroom" and "for the family" categories. All products are AblePlay rated.  For more information, visit TimeTimer.com.

Natalie Hastings
​natalie@nataliehastings.com
Source:Time Timer LLC
Email:***@nataliehastings.com
Posted By:***@nataliehastings.com Email Verified
