Heading Your Way: Peak Head Lice Season
Local LiceDoctors Lice Removal Service provides families with ten tips on how to help deal with head lice during the summer months. Kids at camp are at higher risk and parents need to be armed with knowledge about this commonplace nuisance.
• In order to eradicate a case of head lice, you must remove every nit. If you leave one or two nits in the hair, the case will start all over again. Heads are infested, on average, two-four weeks before you discover you've got lice.
• Lice infestation is harder to diagnose than you think. All you need for a self-sustaining infestation is one fertilized female louse. They're tiny, speedy and scoot from light when you try to find them.
• It is important to know that not everyone itches from head lice, therefore it is important to check your child regularly to see if you see any nits in the hair.
• When you child returns from a play date or day at camp, take 5 minutes to see if you find anything translucent stuck to the hair. Keep in mind, getting head lice has nothing to do with hygiene. Head lice don't care how often you wash your hair. You get lice when lice move from one head to another head. And lice have nothing to do with poverty either – they don't know how much is in your bank account!
• To prevent getting lice, girls should wear their hair up in a braid or bun. The less accessible that the hair is, the more difficult it is for the bugs to get into it.
• Put gel, mousse or spray in your child's hair. Even better is a lice repellent like LiceDoctors Peppermint Repellent Spray. These products put a protective layer on the hair, which makes it harder for the bug to attach to the hair. Lice do not like the scent of peppermint.
• Bring your own pillows if you are spending the night with friends or going to camp.
• Encourage your kids to avoid sharing items including hairbrushes, combs, hats, scarves, towels, helmets, sleeping bags, etc.
• Take deep breaths and keep calm if you find out that your child has lice. Having lice isn't life-threatening, but it can wreak psychological chaos on the family or those infected.
• If you find your child has head lice and want the treatment to be done successfully, you may want to call in a head lice treatment service. Make sure whichever company you call gives you a 100% guarantee on their head lice removal service and is highly experienced.
About LiceDoctors
LiceDoctors is a national lice removal service that treats families all over Connecticut in the privacy, comfort, and convenience of their own homes. They use all natural lice removal protocols and have a medical doctor on staff. No other treatment option can boast that kind of history and success rate---300,000 successfully treated clients! To make an appointment call 203-302-9002 or 860-650-0315 or go online to https://www.licedoctors.com/
