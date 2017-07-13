News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Terence Trend Presents: Rock the Boat 2017 Friday, July 21st
An all star tribute to the legends of rock n roll brought to you by 94.3 the shark, daze smoke shop, wyld chyld tattoo, olifant vodka, and heineken beer
GIVEAWAYS BY DAZE SMOKE SHOP & WYLD CHYLD TATTOO
Food catered byHALFWAY DOWN BEACH BAR
COMPLIMENTARY MONSTER BEVERAGES
TICKETS AVAILABLE
WYLD CHYLD TATTOO: 1708 Sunrise Hwy, Merrick, NY 11566
DAZE SMOKE SHOP: 574 SUNRISE HWY. BALDWIN, NY 11510.
HALFWAY DOWN: 153 Woodcleft Ave, Freeport, NY 11520
AFTER PARTY AT HALFWAY DOWN
(153 Woodcleft Ave, Freeport, NY 11520)
TO PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE, VISIT:
http://uid13737.fb-
For More Information on Terence Trend's Upcoming Events, Visit:
www.TerenceTrend.com
For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick@RickeberleAgency.com
Terence Trend Inc. is a full service PR, promotions and marketing firm catering to the entertainment industry. If you have a product to push, brand to be seen or music you want heard, our company had the experience to accomplish your objectives and get the job done!
Contact
Rick Eberle Agency
***@rickeberleagency.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 13, 2017