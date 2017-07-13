 
Terence Trend Presents: Rock the Boat 2017 Friday, July 21st

An all star tribute to the legends of rock n roll brought to you by 94.3 the shark, daze smoke shop, wyld chyld tattoo, olifant vodka, and heineken beer
 
 
FREEPORT, N.Y. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- On Friday, July 21st Terence Trend (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1424164&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Fterencetrend.com%2F), 94.3 The Shark (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1424164&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.943theshark.com%2F), DAZE Smoke Shop (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1424164&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dazeinc.com%2F), Wyld Chyld Tattoo (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1424164&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wyldchyldtattoo.com%2F), Olifant Vodka, and Heineken Beer (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1424164&sid=265148652&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.heineken.com%2Fus%2Fagegateway%3Freturnurl%3D%252fus%252four-beer) present Rock the Boat 2017! SCHISM (A Tribute to Tool) (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1424164&sid=265148652&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSCHISMNYC%2F), SIN (Nine Inch Nails Tribute) (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1424164&sid=265148652&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fnintribute%2F), Rico and the Rebels (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1424164&sid=26...), and DJ Siren will bring their music to the sea aboard the Captain Lou Fleet (28 Woodcleft Ave, Freeport, NY 11520) RAIN OR SHINE with the boat departing at 7PM!

GIVEAWAYS BY DAZE SMOKE SHOP & WYLD CHYLD TATTOO

Food catered byHALFWAY DOWN BEACH BAR

COMPLIMENTARY MONSTER BEVERAGES

TICKETS AVAILABLE

WYLD CHYLD TATTOO: 1708 Sunrise Hwy, Merrick, NY 11566

DAZE SMOKE SHOP: 574 SUNRISE HWY. BALDWIN, NY 11510.

HALFWAY DOWN: 153 Woodcleft Ave, Freeport, NY 11520

AFTER PARTY AT HALFWAY DOWN

(153 Woodcleft Ave, Freeport, NY 11520)

TO PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE, VISIT:

http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1424164&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F2u11uRC

For More Information on Terence Trend's Upcoming Events, Visit:

www.TerenceTrend.com

For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick@RickeberleAgency.com

Terence Trend Inc. is a full service PR, promotions and marketing firm catering to the entertainment industry. If you have a product to push, brand to be seen or music you want heard, our company had the experience to accomplish your objectives and get the job done!

