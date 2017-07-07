 
Aveco Installs ASTRA Automation at Telekom Serbia

Industry-standard technology installed alongside well-known open sourced-based CasparCG media platform
 
 
Telekom Serbia installs Aveco ASTRA Automation
Telekom Serbia installs Aveco ASTRA Automation
 
PRAGUE, Czech Republic - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Aveco®, the worldwide broadcast automation specialist, today announced that it has installed its ASTRA Automation system for Telekom Serbia's four TV channels — mtsTV promo, mts info, Antena PLUS info, and ETV info. The system includes a centralized ASTRA MAM for rich media management, running on extremely robust and redundant ASTRA automation servers. The entire solution is unique as it is fully integrated with a cost-effective CasparCG playout platform.

"Having an Aveco ASTRA non-proprietary automation system means that we can combine it with the best third-party solutions available, including flexible software platforms for playout and graphics," said Dragan Vuletić, CEO of systems integrator AMISYS. "By combining an ASTRA mirrored automation system with flexible software platforms, we are able to stretch our resources further than with any other system. This opens up the possibility of using such a system in much more complex playout workflows with greater demands on the number of channels and for channel branding. Flexibility in selecting system components, using a flexible software platform, with all being automated by Aveco ASTRA, provides a great opportunity for cost-effective and reliable playout applications."

Telecom Serbia's new automation system went on-air in June 2017 with the professional contribution of local integrator AMISYS. The channels serve audiences in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, FYR of Macedonia, and Serbia.

"Once again, Aveco has confirmed the value of a robust, industry-standard automation system combined with a flexible software platform," said Pavel Potuzak, Managing Director for Aveco. "This type of combination can be very interesting and financially valuable for broadcasters and media organizations that are looking to get the best value with limited resources."

AVECO s.r.o., based in Prague, Czech Republic and the United States (as AVECO Americas), designs, sells, and supports Broadcast Facility automation worldwide. Based on a powerful content management system, the ASTRA Suite of Tools provides complete solutions for all aspects of file-based and traditional video workflows including solutions for ingest, browse, master control, newsrooms, and studio automation. A variety of architectures are available from small standalone systems to high channel, multisite operations which are modular and easily expandable. Solutions can be custom configured with only the features needed and various redundancy options provide very cost-effective and reliable systems. ASTRA is the only automation system available that scales from single channel to high channel systems that are built on a Real-Time Operating System which has the ability to hot swap software modules without rebooting. More information is available at http://www.aveco.com.

Source:Aveco
