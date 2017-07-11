News By Tag
UnitedLex's Vikram Masson Selected to The Sedona Conference Working Group 11
Masson to join a drafting team of experts – including a Federal Court of Appeals judge, law firm partners and attorneys – to draft guidelines on data security and privacy issues in the context of civil litigation
The Sedona Conference Working Group 11, of which Masson, Global Director of Litigation Consulting at UnitedLex, has been a member of since 2016, is to identify and comment on trends in data security and privacy law. The Working Group produces a variety of materials, including best practices, designed to help organizations prepare for and respond to data breaches, and to provide assistance to attorneys and judicial officers charged with resolving questions of legal liability and damages.
In his work for UnitedLex, Masson maintains regional oversight of review operations and oversees the Global Consulting group, advising clients and counsel on electronic discovery strategy, cost containment methodologies and approaches to risk mitigation. "I am truly honored to be selected for the Working Group 11 drafting team," said Masson. "I look forward to working closely with this distinguished panel of legal experts on issues that have been at the center of my professional life for the last 12 years."
About UnitedLex
UnitedLex (www.unitedlex.com) is a global provider of technology-powered services that delivers industry-leading legal, cyber risk and business strategies and solutions. UnitedLex was founded in 2006 with a singular mission to improve the performance of leading corporations and law firms and academic institutions. Since then, UnitedLex's more than 2,000 attorneys, engineers and consultants have provided unparalleled solutions resulting in risk mitigation, efficiency improvements and cost optimization for its clients around the globe. With more than $250 million in assets and committed capital, UnitedLex deploys the right blend of service and technology to support the world's leading corporations and law firms.
