Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Cycle Bar Doral as a Gold Member

Cycle Bar Doral

Doral Chamber of Commerce

***@nmx2.com Doral Chamber of Commerce

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Cycle Bar Doral as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Cycle Bar Doral will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.In 2004, Bill Pryor and his sister Alex Klemmer decided to create one of the first independent cycling studios in the country in their Boston neighborhood. Both Bill, then a corporate executive, and Alex, a stay-at-home mom, recognized that there were three key ingredients to a successful indoor cycling experience: great instructors, great music, and a great environment. They opened their first dedicated studio a year later and have been perfecting their high-energy, cycling- focused concept ever since. Now, ten years later, Pryor and Klemmer have partnered with like-minded fitness enthusiasts to allow others to experience and benefit from the CycleBar experience.• Create a fun and accessible experience for riders of all ages and fitness levels.• Ensure every CycleBar ride is an unparalleled multisensory, intoxicating journey.• Hire and retain the very best people.• Fuel each ride with amazing music, energy-enhancing video graphics and rider-specific performance data in a state-of-the-art CycleTheatre™• Deliver concierge-level service and an exhilarating experience that goes far beyond a great cardio fitness workout.• Rock the ride, each and every time.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.Motty.Klainbaum@Cyclebardoral.com