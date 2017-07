Research Article Cites Cleanascite™ for Macrophage Characterization of Sebum Lipids

Media Contact

-- Biotech Support Group reports on a recent research article describing the simplicity and efficiency of their lipid removal sample preparation product for the differentiation and activation of macrophages based on a sebum lipid profile.The citation is:Lovászi, M., et al. "Sebum lipids influence macrophage polarization and activation."(2017). doi: 10.1111/bjd.15754.The article's authors report on sebum lipids contributing to the differentiation, polarization and function of macrophages. In order to determine the role of specific lipids, lipid removal was investigated from supernatants of the immortalized human SZ95 sebocytes, as stated, "For lipid depletion of the supernatants Cleanascite lipid clarification reagent (Biotech Support Group, Monmouth Junction, NJ, USA) was used according to the manufacturer's instructions. Lipids; squalene, linoleic acid, oleic acid, palmitic acid and stearic acid (Sigma-Aldrich);were replaced individually subsequent to lipid depletion in a concentration of 150 μM.". The authors concluded a role for sebaceous glands in modulating immune responses via their secreted lipids that are of possible pathologic and therapeutic relevance."I am very pleased that this reference shows yet another sample type suitable for the selective efficiency of™, that is to remove sebum lipids for subsequent analysis using immunoassays."states Swapan Roy, Ph.D., President and Founder of Biotech Support Group.For more information visit:Lipid Removal Reagent and Clarification, atConverging with cultural and technological disruptions forthcoming in healthcare, Biotech Support Group develops methods for cost effective and efficient sample prep essential for these expanding markets. Following a tiered business strategy, the company continues its growth in the consumable research products area supporting the rapidly expanding installation of LC-MS instrument and computational infrastructure. For this market, key products include: AlbuVoid™ and AlbuSorb™ for albumin depletion, Cleanascite™for lipid adsorption, HemogloBind™and HemoVoid™ for hemoglobin removal, and NuGel™ for functional proteomics. From these innovations, the company has acquired knowledgebase and biomarker intellectual property assets that support discoveries of protein markers from blood, with special emphasis on early detection and personalized medical decisions for cancer patients. For more information, go to http://www.biotechsupportgroup.com Matthew Kuruc732-274-2866mkuruc@biotechsupportgroup.com