Research Article Cites Cleanascite™ for Macrophage Characterization of Sebum Lipids
The citation is:
Lovászi, M., et al. "Sebum lipids influence macrophage polarization and activation."
The article's authors report on sebum lipids contributing to the differentiation, polarization and function of macrophages. In order to determine the role of specific lipids, lipid removal was investigated from supernatants of the immortalized human SZ95 sebocytes, as stated, "For lipid depletion of the supernatants Cleanascite lipid clarification reagent (Biotech Support Group, Monmouth Junction, NJ, USA) was used according to the manufacturer's instructions. Lipids; squalene, linoleic acid, oleic acid, palmitic acid and stearic acid (Sigma-Aldrich);
"I am very pleased that this reference shows yet another sample type suitable for the selective efficiency of Cleanascite™, that is to remove sebum lipids for subsequent analysis using immunoassays."
For more information visit: Cleanascite™
http://www.biotechsupportgroup.com/
About Biotech Support Group LLC
Converging with cultural and technological disruptions forthcoming in healthcare, Biotech Support Group develops methods for cost effective and efficient sample prep essential for these expanding markets. Following a tiered business strategy, the company continues its growth in the consumable research products area supporting the rapidly expanding installation of LC-MS instrument and computational infrastructure. For this market, key products include: AlbuVoid™ and AlbuSorb™ for albumin depletion, Cleanascite™
Contact:
Matthew Kuruc
732-274-2866
mkuruc@biotechsupportgroup.com
Media Contact
Biotech Support Group LLC
7322742866
***@biotechsupportgroup.com
