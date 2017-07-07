Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Re/Max New Horizons Doral as a Gold Member

Re/Max New Horizons Doral Chamber Member

Contact

Doral Chamber of Commerce

***@nmx2.com Doral Chamber of Commerce

End

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Re/Max New Horizons Doral as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Re/Max New Horizons Doral will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Over 110,000 agents provide RE/MAX a global reach of more than 100 countries and territories. Nobody sells more real estate than RE/MAX when measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RMCO, LLC, which is controlled and managed by RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. With a passion for the communities in which its agents live and work, RE/MAX is proud to have raised more than $157 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.christina@rglawfl.com