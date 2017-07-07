 
News By Tag
* Re/Max New Horizons Doral
* Doral Chamber
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Doral
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Re/Max New Horizons Doral as a Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Re/Max New Horizons Doral as a Gold Member
 
 
Re/Max New Horizons Doral Chamber Member
Re/Max New Horizons Doral Chamber Member
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Re/Max New Horizons Doral
Doral Chamber

Industry:
Business

Location:
Doral - Florida - US

Subject:
Partnerships

DORAL, Fla. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Re/Max New Horizons Doral as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Re/Max New Horizons Doral will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Re/Max New Horizons Doral!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About Re/Max New Horizons Doral

RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Over 110,000 agents provide RE/MAX a global reach of more than 100 countries and territories. Nobody sells more real estate than RE/MAX when measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RMCO, LLC, which is controlled and managed by RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. With a passion for the communities in which its agents live and work, RE/MAX is proud to have raised more than $157 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities.

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

Contact Re/Max New Horizons Doral

christina@rglawfl.com
http://www.remax.com/realestateofficerealtor/doral-fl-331...

Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
End
Source:
Email:***@nmx2.com Email Verified
Tags:Re/Max New Horizons Doral, Doral Chamber
Industry:Business
Location:Doral - Florida - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Doral Chamber of Commerce PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share