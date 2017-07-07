News By Tag
How Invisalign Can Change Your Life - Dr. David Wilhite Plano Dentist
What is all the hype over Invisalign? This modern system of "invisible" braces could be just what you're looking for to improve your smile without the old method of metal braces. Nobody every really liked those anyway.
Some important tips why Invisalign can change the way you feel about corrective braces:
1. Eat The Foods You Love
With Invisalign, you don't need to be concerned with avoiding these foods, because your tooth-straightening appliance is removable.
Enjoy:
• Sugar-Free Gum
• Whole Wheat Bagel
• Healthy Nuts
• Crunchy Carrots
• And other smile-friendly options that braces cannot handle!
2. Improve Oral Hygiene Now
The best oral hygiene during your orthodontic treatment is strongly encouraged. It's very difficult to maintain clean teeth while wearing braces. Normally, you would need to use special floss and electric toothbrushes to complete the job. With Invislaign you can brush your teeth like normal.
3. Get A Healthy Smile
Straight teeth aren't just for looks – they also help create a healthier smile. Crooked teeth trap more bacteria, are harder to keep clean than straight teeth and tooth decay is more likely to develop.
4. Boost Your Confidence
A surprising effect of straight teeth is an improvement in the way you feel about yourself. You will be able to smile in front of a camera without holding back.
5. Make A Great First Impression
A bright, clean and straight set of teeth shows that you care about your personal appearance and health. These factors can play a major role when applying for a new job or making the acquaintance of a potential significant other. Your best accessory is your smile. It's worth investing a little time into and your smile is something you will wear forever.
