Station Avenue Announces MONICA with Ginunwine Sunday, Nov. 19 at Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts
Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts welcomes MONICA with GINUNWINE!
MONICA WITH GINUNWINE!
Sunday, November 19, 2017
Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts
Monica's musical journey started in College Park, Ga., when she began performing with a traveling gospel choir, following in her mother's footsteps, an incredible church singer herself. While honing her craft competing in as many local talent shows she could find, Monica was discovered by hitmaker Dallas Austin, signed to Arista Records' distributed label, Rowdy Records and by thirteen became the youngest artist ever to score two back-to-back Billboard #1 chart-topping hit records with "Don't Take it Personal" (Just one of dem Days) and "Before you Walk Out of My Life."
By the end of 1995, she had taken the world by storm with her unstoppable debut album, "Miss Thang." Her next album, the 1998 record-breaker "The Boy Is Mine," was a crossover pop juggernaut as the result of her duet with Brandy; the Rodney Jerkins produced song of the same name. The single spent thirteen weeks at #1 on the coveted Billboard chart, earning Monica her first Grammy Award to add to her already growing collection of Billboard, American Music and Soul Train awards. "The Boy Is Mine" album would feature two more Billboard #1 hits –"Angel of Mine" and "The First Night"– and would establish Monica as a bona-fide superstar and one of most successful artists of the entire decade.
Over the next ten years Monica would release four more Billboard chart-topping albums: "After the Storm,""The Makings of Me,""Still Standing," and "New Life." In all, she has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and she holds the record as the first artist to top the U.S. Billboard R&B/Hip-
She's acted on stage and in feature films, contributed to the hit NBC show, "The Voice," and witnessed her life documented in the BET reality show, "Monica: Still Standing." And in 2010, Billboard Magazine listed Monica at No. 24 on it's list of the Top 50 R&B and Hip Hop Artists of the past 25 years.
Ginuwine is a Washington, DC-based contemporary soul artist who released his debut album, "Ginuwine: The Bachelor" on 8th Oct 1996 to great acclaim. It had hit song "Pony". 100% Ginuwine followed on 16 March 1999 generating the hits "So Anxious", " None Of Ur Friends Business", and "Same Ol G". His third album, 'Life', was released on 3rd April 2001. This monumental effort featured the song "Differences". His fourth album "Senior" was released on 8th April 2003 and featured hits 'In Those Jeans', 'Hell Yeah' and 'Stingy'. He released his 5th album "Back 2 Da Basics" on 15th Nov 2005, with the single 'When We Make Love.'
Please call (888) 963-3048 to purchase event-only tickets. To view all events at Cove Haven, visit http://www.covepoconoresorts.com/
ABOUT STATION AVENUE PRODUCTIONS
In its 40th year, Station Avenue Productions is a leading entertainment industry force. Station Avenue, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, produces events and coordinates entertainment opportunities for leading venues, non-profit organizations, corporate entities and community organizations throughout the United States, with a targeted focus on New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and California.
Led by award-winning entertainment industry veteran CJ DiRoma, Station Avenue is a leading entertainment industry event production firm, producing memorable entertainment experiences that achieve success in all key areas of event production. Visit http://www.asterismgroup.com/
