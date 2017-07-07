News By Tag
Ash Properties and Atlantic Self Storage are Collecting School Supplies for First Coast Kids
Back 2 School Supply Drive to benefit local students as emerging First Coast leaders
Elaine Ashourian, active principal of Ash Properties and Atlantic Self Storage, launched the supply drive to aid local students as emerging leaders of First Coast communities including Duval, Clay, St. Johns and Nassau County.
"We are committed to ensuring kids have the supplies needed to succeed throughout First Coast communities and across campuses of local schools," said Ashourian.
Local community businesses have joined the mission to make sure students have the school supplies needed to succeed. Atlantic Self Storage's official Back 2 School Supply Drive partners include Bailey's Health & Fitness (https://baileysgym.com/
"We're thankful for the support and contributions of the community and our participating business partners," said Ashourian. "Remember, children are the future. And building a brighter tomorrow starts with them."
The suggested list of supplies for the supply drive include #2 pencils, crayons, markers and erasers. They are also collecting composition books, notebook paper, glue and glue sticks, scissors and backpacks. For more information, visit https://atlanticselfstorage.com/
About Ash Properties
Ash Properties is a locally owned real estate development company with more than 40 years of combined experience in the leasing, management and development of commercial, retail, storage and office space properties. Ash Properties develops and leases creative and innovative properties to meet the demands of local, regional and national companies. They offer an extensive and growing property portfolio in a variety of locations. Ash Properties has an intense commitment to excellence and a focus on integrity and reliability to create opportunity for the businesses of today and tomorrow. More information can be found at www.ashproperties.com.
Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
