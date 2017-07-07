 
News By Tag
* School Supply Drive
* Community
* First Coast
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Jacksonville
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


Ash Properties and Atlantic Self Storage are Collecting School Supplies for First Coast Kids

Back 2 School Supply Drive to benefit local students as emerging First Coast leaders
 
 
Benefiting First Coast Students
Benefiting First Coast Students
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
School Supply Drive
Community
First Coast

Industry:
Education

Location:
Jacksonville - Florida - US

Subject:
Events

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Ash Properties and Atlantic Self Storage have teamed up with businesses around the First Coast to collect school supply donations through Aug. 4in support of Atlantic Self Storage's Back 2 School Supply Drive. Donations are currently being collected at all Atlantic Self Storage locations, participating locations of Bailey's Health and Fitness, the UNF Black Student Union and community partner locations around Northeast Florida.

Elaine Ashourian, active principal of Ash Properties and Atlantic Self Storage, launched the supply drive to aid local students as emerging leaders of First Coast communities including Duval, Clay, St. Johns and Nassau County.

"We are committed to ensuring kids have the supplies needed to succeed throughout First Coast communities and across campuses of local schools," said Ashourian.

Local community businesses have joined the mission to make sure students have the school supplies needed to succeed. Atlantic Self Storage's official Back 2 School Supply Drive partners include Bailey's Health & Fitness (https://baileysgym.com/), Money Pages (http://www.moneypages.com/jacksonville-fl-coupons/), University of North Florida Black Student Union (https://www.unf.edu/ddi/Black_Student_Union.aspx), Times-Union Media (http://www.timesunionmedia.com/), Jax4Kids, Beach Blvd. Flea Market and Ash Properties.

"We're thankful for the support and contributions of the community and our participating business partners," said Ashourian. "Remember, children are the future. And building a brighter tomorrow starts with them."

The suggested list of supplies for the supply drive include #2 pencils, crayons, markers and erasers. They are also collecting composition books, notebook paper, glue and glue sticks, scissors and backpacks. For more information, visit https://atlanticselfstorage.com/back-2-school-supply-drive/.

About Ash Properties

Ash Properties is a locally owned real estate development company with more than 40 years of combined experience in the leasing, management and development of commercial, retail, storage and office space properties. Ash Properties develops and leases creative and innovative properties to meet the demands of local, regional and national companies. They offer an extensive and growing property portfolio in a variety of locations. Ash Properties has an intense commitment to excellence and a focus on integrity and reliability to create opportunity for the businesses of today and tomorrow. More information can be found at www.ashproperties.com.

Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@cfmedia.net
End
Source:Ash Properties
Email:***@cfmedia.net Email Verified
Tags:School Supply Drive, Community, First Coast
Industry:Education
Location:Jacksonville - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Client Focused Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share